Emmerdale boss confirms when Caleb Milligan’s big plot will be exposed to Kim Tate in explosive showdown

The soap’s boss has confirmed when scheming Caleb Milligan’s big plot will be exposed to Kim Tate in Emmerdale. Speaking of the shocking storyline, showrunner Jane Hudson revealed that an explosive showdown is in store for Caleb and Kim.

Caleb’s plot against Kim comes amidst a series of revelations surrounding the character, his past, and his family. But when will Kim and the residents of the village find out what Caleb is planning?

Caleb is planning on swindling Kim out of her money and estate (Credit: ITV)

Fans left reeling after Caleb revelations

The soap recently revealed that mysterious newcomer Caleb is actually the secret son of Kim’s one-time husband, Frank Tate. As viewers reeled, fans also discovered that Caleb is working with his own secret son, nanny Nicky.

As the secret son of Frank Tate, Caleb is planning to take everything Kim has as part of a revenge plot on his late father’s behalf. For this end, he has enlisted his own son, Nicky, who is working at Home Farm and engaged to Gabby Thomas.

Nicky and Caleb are working together to bring down Kim (Credit: ITV)

Together, Caleb and Nicky are planning on swindling Kim out of her money and estate. This comes as he and Kim have gone into business on a stud farm together, much to her husband Will’s suspicions.

Will Caleb be successful in his machinations against Kim?

Will Kim figure out Caleb’s true identity and motives before it’s too late? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss reveals shocking Kim vs Caleb confrontation

Show boss Jane Hudson has teased when viewers can expect Caleb’s plan to be revealed. “Soon, very, very soon,” Jane said, talking about the story to The Express.

“There is not long to go, it will be after the coronation, but before the soap week,” Jane continued, referring to the Super Soap Week’ – an event which threatens another major disaster to strike the village.

Caleb and Nicky’s plan is set to be exposed soon (very, very soon)… but will it be too late for Kim Tate?

