Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Rhona’s ex-husband drops a huge baby dilemma on her. What will she do?

Also, Leyla takes things to the next level with Caleb, but who is stalking her?

And, Nicky gets down on one knee when his relationship with Gabby is exposed. What’s his real deal?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Emmerdale spoilers

1. Leyla and Caleb are on!

Leyla and Caleb flirt and he invites her for coffee.

One things leads to another and they soon end up spending the night together.

2. Who’s stalking Leyla?

As things continue to heat up for Caleb and Leyla, she’s been watched by a hooded figure.

Callum has been released on bail – could it be him?

As she’s watched again the next day, Leyla vows not to be scared.

But soon Caleb is apprehending the villain. Who is behind the mask?

3. Nicky proposes!

Kim is furious at news of Nicky and Gabby’s relationship. Bernice and Laurel also have questions for the couple.

Kim doesn’t care about the answers though, and fires Nicky on the spot.

But Nicky is determined to prove he’s serious and proposes to Gabby!

As he tells her he’s just been waiting for the right moment, Gabby gleefully accepts.

4. Gabby threatens Kim

Kim is left fuming by the whole situation.

However, when Gabby tells her she either accepts her marriage to Nicky or loses Thomas from her life, what will Kim decide?

5. Rhona’s baby shock!

Rhona’s stunned when her ex-husband, Gus turns up.

He’s soon explaining why he’s here and tells her he wants to use one of their frozen embryos that she thought had been destroyed.

Rhona’s in complete shock when she finds out Gus has already been in touch with the clinic behind her back.

She later tells Marlon she feels she has an impossible choice to make.

6. Mary and Faye move to the next level

Faye and Mary grow closer and more comfortable together.

Mary impulsively leans in for a kiss, leaving Faye delighted.

After a mix-up over their next date, the women make amends.

Feeling brave, Mary invites Faye to the bedroom.

