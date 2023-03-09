Upcoming scenes on Emmerdale have revealed that newcomer Caleb Milligan may be set for romance as sparks fly with a village bad girl.

Caleb finds himself offering words of advice to Leyla when she gets in trouble with drug dealer Callum.

After Callum begins threatening Leyla, she turns to Caleb for help.

This comes as Callum attacks Suzy with a brick and makes a series of sinister phone calls to Leyla.

As Caleb gives guidance to troubled Leyla, sparks fly between the pair.

He advises her to tackle the situation head on.

Could romance be on the cards for Leyla and Caleb?

Leyla seeks advice from Caleb (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi addresses possibility of Caleb / Leyla romance

Ahead of these scenes being aired, actress Roxi Shahidi spoke of the possibility of romance between Caleb and Leyla.

“He has got words of advice,” said Roxi, who plays Leyla.

“On their first meeting he shares some words of Caleb wisdom with her, which he’s really reflecting on his own life but she takes to heart and it drives her to make yet another impulsive decision that she thinks is the only thing she can do to kind of take control or potentially get rid of him,” Roxy told Metro.

But is there a spark between Leyla and Caleb?

“I think there’s a spark for Leyla with any potential suitor ever, so I’m going to say yes,” she said.

Unfortunately, Caleb’s advice to tackle Callum head on soon lands Leyla in trouble.

Leyla is tied and gagged at Callum’s mercy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Callum kidnaps Leyla

Confronting Callum directly, Leyla finds herself in hot water when he bundles her into the trunk of his car.

He leaves her tied and gagged in a shed in the woods.

As Leyla’s family and friends search for her, Callum menaces tied-up Leyla.

What will he do next?

Will Callum silence helpless Leyla for good?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!