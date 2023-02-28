In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Leyla makes a dangerous mistake as she spots Callum on a night out.

Seeking revenge, Leyla gets drug dealer Callum arrested.

But, will Leyla pay for this dangerous mistake in Emmerdale spoilers?

Callum stabbed Jacob (Credit: ITV)

Callum stabbed Jacob

A couple of months ago, Leyla met up with drug dealer Callum and bought some more drugs behind her family’s back.

About to score, Leyla was horrified when Jacob walked in the house and found her with the drugs.

Jacob’s trust in his mum completely vanished.

Leyla tried to lie her way out of the situation but it didn’t work.

Instead, Jacob locked Leyla upstairs in her room and grabbed her phone.

He then sent Callum a message, asking to meet up, whilst pretending to be Leyla.

Coming face-to-face with Callum, Jacob threatened to stab him.

However, in a fight, Callum ended up stabbing Jacob.

Jacob was then found bleeding out the next morning by Leyla and David.

Jacob survived but wanted nothing to do with his mum.

Leyla gets Callum arrested (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla makes a dangerous mistake

Next week, Leyla and Suzy go on a big night out.

Leyla worries that the night out may tempt her to relapse but Suzy downplays the risks.

In the club, both Leyla and Suzy start to have a good time but things quickly change when Leyla spots Callum.

Despite Suzy warning her to be cautious, Leyla decides to get her revenge on Callum, recording him during a drug deal on her phone.

She wants to film the exchange as evidence for the police.

Leyla’s plan works as she watches Callum get arrested.

However, she then approaches him whilst he’s handcuffed and confesses that she had been the one to dob him in to the cops.

Suzy worries that Leyla’s made a dangerous mistake by messing with Callum.

Has Leyla put herself in danger?

Is Suzy right to be worried?

