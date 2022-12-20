Latest Emmerdale spoilers suggest that recovering drug addict Leyla Cavanagh may relapse over Christmas, as loneliness and the reality of her split from hubby Liam sets in.

With Leyla alone and overworked, and Liam potentially beginning a new romance with Bernice, she finds herself struggling over Christmas.

Will Leyla relapse as the village celebrates?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers below.

Liam and Leyla decided to split once she got out of rehab (Credit: ITV)

Three Christmas meals for Liam

It’s Christmas in Emmerdale, and Liam is a busy man.

While Leyla sits alone, Liam spends Christmas morning with the Dingles.

He tries to turn down a plate of food, but they won’t take no for an answer.

Then, arriving at Holdgate, he is stunned to see a table heaped with piles of food.

After eating and drinking too much at Rishi’s, he is overwhelmed when Bernice tells him that they’ve also saved him some food.

Being handed a massive plate, Liam tucks into his third enormous meal of the day.

But, over at Tug Gyhll, ex-wife Leyla is living a very different story this Christmas.

Leyla realises that she will be spending Christmas alone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla’s dinner for one

With noise of her neighbours’ Christmas party trickling in, a sad Leyla closes the door behind her at Tug Gyhll.

Utterly alone on Christmas Day, she sits down and eats a tragic Christmas meal for one.

How will Leyla cope with the loneliness?

Later in the week, Leyla feels highly strung as she juggles the stresses of work.

With Liam moving on with his life, Leyla is left feeling more alone than ever.

She’s soon feeling conflicted, but will she relapse into her drug habit?

The pressure of work is starting to get too much (Credit: ITV)

Will Leyla relapse on Emmerdale?

Leyla recently finished a course of rehab for her drug addiction.

When she came out of rehab, she reunited with husband Liam.

However, the pair were unable to make their marriage work.

Liam explained that he felt their relationship was one defined by grief and trauma.

They reluctantly decided to split.

But is Leyla starting to regret that decision now?

