Emmerdale character Jacob was stabbed after he confronted drug dealer Callum.

Jacob discovered Callum had sold Leyla drugs again and went to warn him to back off.

But their confrontation ended with Jacob getting badly hurt.

Will he be okay?

Emmerdale: Jacob caught Leyla with drugs

Last year Leyla began taking cocaine and struggled with addiction.

She went to rehab, but soon her marriage to Liam crumbled.

Recently the couple agreed to get a divorce, however this week she tried to speak to him about trying again.

Although he made it clear he would always care about her, he didn’t want to get back together.

Upset, Leyla started looking for drugs and tonight (Wednesday, January 4 2023) she contacted her old dealer Callum and bought cocaine.

Later her son Jacob walked in on her with the cocaine in her hands and was furious.

Furious, he went looking for her stash in her room.

Later he shut her in her room and took her phone, arranging to meet Callum, pretending to be Leyla.

Jacob met up with Callum, telling to leave Leyla alone and Callum told him that Leyla was the one who contacted him.

Jacob warned Callum once again to leave his mum alone and revealed he had a knife, leaving Callum stunned.

Callum went to tackle Jacob and in the scuffle, Callum got the upper hand.

He stabbed Jacob before driving off, leaving Jacob crying and covered in his own blood.

Jacob led on the floor in the dark by himself.

Will Jacob be okay?

Is Jacob going to die?

It has not been revealed what’s next for Jacob or whether he will survive.

Neither Emmerdale nor Jacob actor Joe-Warren Plant have confirmed Jacob’s fate.

His injury looked pretty severe and it won’t be safe for him to stay out in the cold for long.

Will anyone be able to find him in time?

