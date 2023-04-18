Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for April 24-28

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Nicky is sprialling out of control. Can Caleb bring him back in line and protect the plan?

Elsewhere, both Cathy and Marshall try to drink their troubles away. It ends badly for them both, but can anyone help them?

Also, a blast from the past could spell romance for Belle. All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Nicky and Cain come to blows

Nicky picks the garage lock to steal an Audi, but comes face to face with Cain. Stoney faced Cain demand answers and the pair exchange words.

After arguing, Cain punches Nicky in the stomach. Caleb watches on and Nicky is horrified when his dad doesn’t intervene.

Nicky reaches for a spanner to fight back, but Cain punches him in the face next. Nicky is beaten.

2. Caleb and Nicky at war

Nicky is upset his dad didn’t stop Cain giving him a beating. However, Caleb is equally as angry about his son’s behaviour and reminds Nicky to stay in his lane.

Caleb wants answers over where Nicky was the night before. Nicky confesses he was with someone and Caleb is fuming.

Nicky is desperate to get away from his dad and rushes off for a date with Gabby. But how will she react to news of the fight?

3. Caleb moves in

Chas asks Caleb to move into the Woolpack with her and he agrees. But has he made the right decision?

4. Marshall spirals

Marshall and Cathy are both on edge and desperate to forget their troubles. Cathy steals a bottle of vodka and they head to the cricket pavillion.

They take turns to down the alcohol, but soon Cathy is vomitting. However, Marshall doesn’t want to stop and carries on drinking before Laurel finds them and takes him home.

Marshall has another bottle stashed in his room and continues drinking alone. He is determined to numb the pain he’s feeling.

Laurel finds him the next morning unconscious and surrounded by vomit. She lets out a horrified scream as Jai finds the empty bottle.

Jai calls an ambulance and the paramedics arrive. Marshall is taken to hospital, but will he be okay?

5. Tom King returns

A mysterious figure watches Belle and soon bumps into her. It’s her old flame, Tom King!

The pair flirt and Belle happily accepts when he invites her for a drink. Is romance on the horizon?

6. Cathy runs away

Cathy is upset when her headteacher suggests she defers a year as without a formal diagnosis no special measures can be put in place.

Not wanting to be held back a year, Cathy begs to be allowed to take her exams. But everything is getting too much for her and she steals a bottle of vodka.

Cathy tries to drink away her problems, but is found vomitting by Brenda and Bob.

The next day, Cathy is ashamed and in a fit of anger hits Bob and cuts his face. He winces in pain and Cathy is distraught.

Despite Bob forgiving her, Cathy can’t bear the guilt. Lost and feeling totally alone, Cathy packs a bag and leaves the B&B with tears in her eyes. Will she be back?

7. Chloe struggles

Chloe is struggling with baby Reuben. But Kerry video calls her and is able to talk her round, leaving Amy pleased.

8. Decision time for Mary

Faye tells Mary she has to go back to Ecuador to run the women’s refuge. She begs Mary to go with her, but Mary turns her down.

As she confides in Suzy over what’s really holding her back, will Mary change her mind?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

