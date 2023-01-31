Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 6-10

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Paddy isn’t ready to get back into the dating game – but that doesn’t stop Mandy…

Is their reunion a good idea?

Meanwhile, Sarah collapses and Cathy’s mood swings continue.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Paddy’s date from hell

Bear surprises Paddy when he says he’s set up a double date.

Paddy is polite, but it’s clear he’s not in the right headspace for dating.

Paddy eventually thinks up an excuse not to go into town.

He sighs with relief when Bear heads off with both Carol and Bev.

2. Chas hits out at Paddy

Chas thinks she overhears Paddy bragging about being single.

She flirts with Kev the drayman to make herself feel better.

Paddy is hurt, but Chas soon puts him in his place over his controlling behaviour.

The argument leaves Paddy devastated.

Mandy watches the exchange, concerned for Paddy’s state of mind.

She comforts Paddy telling him she understands how hard it is to move on when you still love someone.

3. Paddy and Mandy back together?

Mandy and Paddy reminisce on old times with a bottle of wine.

It’s not long before their eyes lock…

4. Mack makes a big decision

Mack wants to join in Charity’s happy banter.

However he is still haunted by guilt.

He decides he has no choice but to tell Charity the truth.

The next day he lets Chloe know he’s about to confess.

5. Sarah dies after finding out the truth?

Sarah overhears Chloe and Mack about to confess.

She suddenly comes downstairs clutching her chest.

Sarah is struggling to breathe.

Charity tells Mack to call an ambulance immediately.

Sarah is taken away for medical treatment as Charity worries about her life expectancy.

Mack is there for Charity as she gets emotional.

Charity is terrified to see a doctor walking purposefully towards them.

What is the news of Sarah?

6. Chas hits out at Caleb

Chas falls out with Caleb when he continues to interfere in her relationship with Paddy.

7. Samson starts to plot

Samson is interested when he hears Brenda gossiping about Noah’s trust fund being transferred to Esther.

What is Samson plotting?

8. Bob finds out the truth

Brenda tells Bob about Cathy being on the pill during the twins birthday party.

Bob is upset to have been kept in the dark.

Bob confronts Cathy, who is mortified that he knows, and she angrily chucks her guests out.

Can Bob be there for her without making her angry?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

