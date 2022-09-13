Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Faith ropes in Eric as her partner in crime, as the pair have fun in a stolen golf cart.

Faith’s living her final moments to the full and getting up to no good.

What chaos do Faith and Eric cause in Emmerdale spoilers?

The troublesome two (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s antics

Since her cancer diagnosis, Faith has been trying to live her life to the full.

The first of her silly antics came when she roped in Nate to steal a bag from her stepdaughter’s home.

She dressed up in a blonde wig and glasses, pretending that she was interested in buying the house, before running off with the bag.

It turned out that the bag was filled with memories from when Cain and Chas were children.

In another event, Faith was told that her cancer had spread and that her driving license would have to be taken from her.

However, she was soon seen speeding off in a car with Eric.

And, most recently, Faith was seen stealing a chameleon from the vets to surprise her grandchildren.

She soon started panicking when the reptile escaped from its cage.

A stolen golf cart is next on Faith’s list of fun (Credit: ITV)

Faith steals a golf cart in Emmerdale spoilers

Faith’s got a habit of taking things that don’t belong to her.

Next week, Faith and Eric get drunk and soon steal a golf cart.

They drive it back to the village, having a whale of a time.

Faith’s been feeling like her family is controlling her every move, but Eric’s a true supporter of her mischievous behaviour.

She’s left feeling thankful of her time with her friend as she knows that she doesn’t have much of it left.

Faith’s not got long left (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Faith?

Faith’s cancer has now spread to her brain.

With this, Faith has started to finalise her dying wishes, deciding on a DNR and giving Cain the lasting power of attorney.

The Emmerdale 50th anniversary will focus on Faith’s death, so she really hasn’t got long left.

Viewers will be saying goodbye to Faith next month.

Prepare to get the tissues out!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

