Emmerdale spoilers: Faith makes a huge decision about her death

Cain’s heartbroken to see his mum deteriorate (Credit: ITV)

Faith’s Decision

Faith wants to control the details of her death, as her control over her life is slowly slipping away.

In an emotional decision, she decides that she doesn’t want to be resuscitated when she dies, finalising plans for a DNR.

With more decision making to do, she tells Cain that she wants him to have the lasting power of attorney, which hurts Chas.

After going to Ethan to get the ball rolling, Cain goes to visit his mum.

But, it’s soon clear that she isn’t as in control of her decisions as she wants to be.

Faith thinks Cain is Shadrach (Credit: ITV)

The mother and son sit down to take a look at Faith’s wishes but she soon takes a turn.

She starts getting confused due to the pressure of the situation and believes that Cain is Shadrach.

Feeling scared, she grabs a frying pan and starts to attack him.

As Faith screams at him to get out, Cain is both shocked and heartbroken to see his mum in such a state.

Has Faith lost all of her control?

Al’s in love (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Al makes a confession

Chas has been continuing with her affair in the hope that it will distract her from her mum’s condition.

However, Al makes a confession that soon changes things for the pair.

While in bed with Chas, Al lets his true feelings out and tells her that he loves her.

Chas is shocked by the revelation and quickly reacts by making a run for it, unable to process Al’s words.

Later on, Al cements his feelings for his secret lover once more, which leaves Chas to question everything she thought she knew about her fling.

Could Al’s feelings be reciprocated?

