Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe homeless for Christmas after secret exposed?

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Amy clashes with Chloe again and tells her to move out of the house.

As Nate becomes suspicious of Chloe and Mack, Amy sees red after fighting with Charity and sends Chloe packing.

But will Chloe be made homeless for Christmas in Emmerdale?

Chloe takes Charity’s side after she has an argument with Amy (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Amy kicks Chloe out

Next week, Charity and Amy start attacking each other at Esther’s christening, leading to Charity’s arrest.

Mack has a word with Chloe and forces her to put pressure on Amy to change her statement.

Amy is furious and tells Chloe that she can pack her bags and leave.

Viewers might remember that Amy told Chloe to leave just the other week but changed her mind.

Chloe had been accusing Moira of having an affair with Al which made Amy angry.

She told Chloe to drop the accusations, desperate to clear Moira’s name.

Chloe agreed to stop pointing the finger at Moira, but Amy still told her to leave the house and move out.

However, Chloe then revealed that she is pregnant, making Amy feel guilty and change her mind.

This week, Amy isn’t giving Chloe anymore chances and decides that enough is enough, forcing her to leave.

Chloe pretends that she has another place to stay but she knows that she’s homeless.

Will Amy let her back in the house?

Nate is suspicious (Credit: ITV)

Mack and Chloe’s secret revealed?

After making Chloe ask Amy to change her statement, Mack knows that he’s to blame for Chloe becoming homeless.

Seeing Chloe leave home, Mack can’t help but look uncomfortable.

Nate sees Mack acting suspicious and wonders why Mack cares about Chloe.

Viewers know that Nate already knows that Mack had a one-night stand with someone.

He also knows that Chloe is pregnant.

However, he’s yet to find out that Mack slept with Chloe.

Will Nate realise the truth?

Can Mack help Chloe out of her mess and protect the mother of his child from living on the streets?

