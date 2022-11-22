Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe finally discovers Al’s secret lover?

In tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday, November 22 2022) Chloe accused Priya of having an affair with Al Chapman before his death.

But as Priya denies her accusations, will Chloe finally find out the truth?

Chas and Al were having an affair before he died (Credit ITV)

Emmerdale: Al and Chas’s affair

Al Chapman was having an affair with Chas Dingle before he died.

Al’s fiancée Kerry and Chas’s husband Paddy had no idea what was going on behind their backs.

However when Chas’s brother Cain found out what was going on he confronted Al.

When the two began fighting, Cain’s son Kyle warned Al to leave his dad alone.

But Kyle ended up shooting Al. Cain took the blame for Al’s death to protect his son.

Meanwhile Chas has kept quiet about the affair and has secretly been grieving for Al.

She even supported Kerry through her grief.

However when Kerry’s daughter Chloe went through Al’s credit card statements, she realised he was having an affair.

She told Kerry and she was devastated by the betrayal.

Knowing she needed to do something for herself, Kerry decided she needed to leave the village and took a job on a cruise ship.

But Chloe is still determined to find Al’s mystery woman.

Chloe thought Priya was having an affair with Al (Credit: ITV)

Chloe accuses Priya of having an affair with Al

In tonight’s episode Chloe came to the conclusion that Al was having an affair with his ex-fiancée Priya.

However when she accused Priya, she was horrified and told Chloe to get out.

Later Chloe found Priya’s daughter Amba on her own and took her back to Keeper’s cottage.

She began to try and ask Amba about Al, but soon Priya turned up, having realised Chloe had taken Amba.

Priya was furious and told Chloe that she would never have gone back to Al after the way he treated her.

But it looks like Chloe will piece things together and discover the truth…

Chloe goes to the Woolpack, is she about to expose Chas and Al’s affair? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chloe finally discovers Al’s secret lover?

This week Chloe is still set on finding Al’s secret lover, but Priya proves her innocence by cross checking Al’s bank statements.

Priya is empathic towards Chloe as she agrees it does look like Al was seeing another woman.

Soon Chloe realises she knows who Al was having an affair with…

Over at the Woolpack, Chloe slams the door open and reveals she knows who Al was seeing.

Chas turns pale as she tries to hide her panic.

Is Chloe about to expose Al and Chas’s affair to everyone?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

