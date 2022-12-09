Emmerdale spoilers: Charity arrested at Esther’s christening after violent outburst

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity and Amy clash at Esther’s christening, leading to Charity’s arrest.

As Chloe and Amy throw dirt on Charity and Chas’ names, Charity turns violent.

Will anyone get seriously hurt as Charity attacks Amy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity takes the attention away from Esther (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity attacks Chloe

Amelia and Noah excitedly get ready for Esther’s christening, with Amelia being grateful for Noah’s support.

Before everyone enters the church for baby Esther’s christening, Amy and Chloe start having an argument with Charity and Chas.

Charity is furious with the audacity of the pair.

A short while later, Charity can’t believe that Amy and Chloe have been invited to the christening by Chas herself.

In the church, whilst Charles gets the service underway, Charity and Amy fail to stay quiet.

They continue to argue with each other.

Things soon turn physical, interrupting the service, as Charity and Amy have it out.

PC Swirling sees Charity attacking Amy and takes both of their statements.

He then arrests Charity whilst Amy gets let off lightly.

How will Charity react to the arrest?

Mack acts as a peacemaker (Credit: ITV)

Mack tries to save the day

The day after the christening, Amy feels sorry for herself as she tends to her bruised wrist.

Chloe feels uncertain about who to side with.

Later on, the prison releases Charity, pending further investigation.

She tries to act tough around Mack, but he can see through her false façade.

Mack speaks to Chloe and tries to get her to change her statement.

Listening to Mack, Chloe asks Amy to change her false statement, fearing how Mack would react if Charity went to prison.

Can Chloe convince Amy to change her statement?

Will Amy listen to Chloe?

Or, will Amy punish Chloe for siding with Charity?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

