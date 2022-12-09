Emmerdale's Charity has a plaster on her nose and is looking angry, and in a bubble, Amelia is looking shocked
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity arrested at Esther’s christening after violent outburst

Charity spends the night in a cell

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Charity and Amy clash at Esther’s christening, leading to Charity’s arrest.

As Chloe and Amy throw dirt on Charity and Chas’ names, Charity turns violent.

Will anyone get seriously hurt as Charity attacks Amy in Emmerdale spoilers?

Charity takes the attention away from Esther (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity attacks Chloe

Amelia and Noah excitedly get ready for Esther’s christening, with Amelia being grateful for Noah’s support.

Before everyone enters the church for baby Esther’s christening, Amy and Chloe start having an argument with Charity and Chas.

Charity is furious with the audacity of the pair.

A short while later, Charity can’t believe that Amy and Chloe have been invited to the christening by Chas herself.

In the church, whilst Charles gets the service underway, Charity and Amy fail to stay quiet.

They continue to argue with each other.

Things soon turn physical, interrupting the service, as Charity and Amy have it out.

PC Swirling sees Charity attacking Amy and takes both of their statements.

He then arrests Charity whilst Amy gets let off lightly.

How will Charity react to the arrest?

Mack acts as a peacemaker (Credit: ITV)

Mack tries to save the day

The day after the christening, Amy feels sorry for herself as she tends to her bruised wrist.

Chloe feels uncertain about who to side with.

Later on, the prison releases Charity, pending further investigation.

She tries to act tough around Mack, but he can see through her false façade.

Mack speaks to Chloe and tries to get her to change her statement.

Listening to Mack, Chloe asks Amy to change her false statement, fearing how Mack would react if Charity went to prison.

Can Chloe convince Amy to change her statement?

Will Amy listen to Chloe?

Or, will Amy punish Chloe for siding with Charity?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Charity Dingle - Emmerdale 23rd November 2022

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Amy change her statement? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Amelia Spencer Amy Wyatt Charity Dingle Emmerdale Emmerdale Spoilers TV Spoilers

Trending Articles

Vinny looking worried and looking at a deck of cards in Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Disaster for Vinny as he continues gambling?
Samantha Markle makes her point, Prince Harry and Meghan look relaxed in 'Harry and Meghan' on Netflix
Harry and Meghan fans in uproar as her half-sister Samantha accuses couple of ‘lying’ in Netflix show
Meghan Markle on Netflix show and Thomas Jr on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Meghan Markle’s half-brother drops huge bombshell as he slams ‘disturbing’ Netflix show
Meghan Markle on Netflix show and Thomas Jr on Piers Morgan Uncensored
Meghan Markle’s half-brother drops huge bombshell as he slams ‘disturbing’ Netflix show
April looking smug and Gabby looking serious in Emmerdale
Is Emmerdale on tonight? The soap is back but at an earlier time
Alex Scott smiling and wearing a hat
Is Alex Scott gay? Lioness has opened up on former footballer girlfriend