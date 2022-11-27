Emmerdale fans slam hypocrite Chloe Harris as she continues her crusade

Emmerdale fans have had enough of Chloe Harris in the village.

The teenager turned up two years ago as the sister of Sarah Sugden’s heart donor wanting to get to know her.

Chloe is determined to uncover the truth in Emmerdale – despite being a massive hypocrite (Credit: ITV)

She ended up falling for Noah Dingle, before that went disastrously wrong when he began stalking her.

Noah was sent to prison and Chloe slept with his cousin Nate Robinson.

After being rejected by Nate, Chloe decided to sleep with Noah’s stepfather Mackenzie Boyd.

It was recently revealed that she fell pregnant – with Mackenzie discovering the truth this week.

However during all this, Chloe discovered that she was adopted – with Kerry Wyatt being her birth mum.

But with Kerry fleeing the village in humiliation after discovering murdered boyfriend Al Chapman had been cheating on her, Chloe has turned into the village’s avenger.

Emmerdale fans turn on hypocrite Chloe

She is determined to uncover the identity of Al’s mystery lover and expose her.

So far she has accused Priya Sharma of being the other woman.

And now she is convinced Moira Dingle is the whole reason Kerry has left the village.

Chloe does not yet know that Chas Dingle is Al’s real mistress.

However that hasn’t stopped her from throwing accusations around – and fans are sick of it.

They have slammed her as hypocritical for trying to find one adulterer – when she has slept with Mackenzie knowing he is in a relationship with Charity.

Chloe appears to have forgotten how she slept with Mack (Credit: ITV)

One said: “I like how she’s running off her mouth accusing all and sundry of being the woman who Al had an affair with whilst carrying a baby which is the result of her sleeping with someone else’s man.

“Hypocrite much.”

A second said: “The way she spoke to Priya when she accused her of having the affair was cocky and way out of line, she’s very unlikable.”

A third said: “It’s amazing how Chloe’s turning ‘detective’ for Kerry isn’t it, seeing as she had a one-night stand with Mackenzie behind Charity’s back as well? The ironyyy.”

Another said: “Is Chloe really trying to take the moral high ground? Is she forgetting who’s baby she’s going to be pushing out in a few months? Pot, Kettle.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

