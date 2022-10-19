In Emmerdale spoilers for next week, Chas forces Aaron to go ahead with his plans to leave the village so that he won’t expose her affair.

Aaron’s having second thoughts about leaving but Chas manages to change his mind.

But, will Aaron actually leave in Emmerdale spoilers?

Aaron wants to leave (Credit: ITV)

Aaron thinks about leaving the village

In the midst of the storm this week, Aaron sat Liv down and told her that he was planning on leaving the village once more.

This came after he decided to move back into Liv and Vinny’s house with his boyfriend.

However, changing his mind, he told Liv that he was heading off again.

Liv was devastated and stormed off but later spoke to Aaron again and had a heart to heart.

The brother and sister made up and reunited – just in time because Liv was then killed in the storm.

However, after the storm, Aaron starts to backtrack on his plan.

Will Aaron expose Chas before he goes? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Chas forces Aaron to leave

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Chas forces Aaron to leave after he has second thoughts about going.

Viewers will remember that Aaron caught Chas and Al kissing and has kept their affair a secret up until now.

However, now, Chas fears that Aaron might tell Paddy about the affair.

Aaron’s not on good terms with Chas and starts to suspect that she’s still continuing her affair, despite telling him that she’d end things.

Chas tells a completely vile lie to Aaron that the affair is over, and blackmails him to keep it a secret.

Trying her best to keep the affair secret safe from Paddy, Chas wants to get Aaron out of the picture.

She tries to get him to reconsider his plans and convinces him to leave Emmerdale village again.

Paddy’s devastated when he finds out that Aaron will be leaving, but will Aaron tell him the truth before he goes?

Will Aaron go? (Credit: ITV)

Will Aaron expose the affair?

Aaron knows all about the affair and is struggling to keep it a secret from Paddy.

However, after Faith’s death and the storm leaving The Woolpack destroyed, as well as Liv dying will Aaron really hide the truth from Paddy?

Has he been through enough as it is?

Or, will Aaron expose Chas and Al before he leaves?

