Emmerdale spoilers: Chas and Al’s affair exposed as Al threatens to leave?

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal that Al considers leaving the village after Chas ends their affair after Faith’s death.

But could their fling be exposed before he gets the chance to leave?

Chas blames Al for making her miss the chance to say goodbye to her mum.

With this she ends their affair, making Al threaten to leave the village.

But, when the storm hits, will their affair be exposed in Emmerdale spoilers?

Chas has had enough (Credit: ITV)

Al threatens to leave Emmerdale

Viewers will know that Al made Chas miss the chance to say goodbye to her dying mum.

Chas was at a hotel with Al, worrying about her mum when he suggested that she try to take her mind off things.

With this, he silenced her phone so that she didn’t answer any of Paddy’s calls.

Paddy had been ringing to tell her to come home to say goodbye to her mum.

However, Chas never got these calls and soon enough, Faith died without Chas being by her side.

Next week, Chas takes everything out on Al and blames him for making her miss Faith’s death.

Chas tells him that she can no longer continue with the affair – it’s over for good.

Al’s devastated and tells Chas that he’ll leave Emmerdale village today if she’s certain that she can no longer be with him.

He’ll leave her alone and she’ll never see him again.

But, does Chas mean what she says when she tells him to stay away from her?

Al chooses Chas over Kerry (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Al saves Chas over Kerry

Al’s made up his mind that he’s going to leave the village if Chas doesn’t love him anymore.

However, as a storm hits, both Chas and Al’s fiancée, Kerry, find themselves in trouble.

Al has to choose who to help first.

With this, he proves where his priorities lie as he rushes to help up an injured Chas.

Kerry looks on, questioning why Al didn’t come to save her first. Has she worked out exactly what’s been going on?

Kerry knows something isn’t right (Credit: ITV)

Will Paddy find out the truth?

Kerry has suspected Al of cheating on more than one occasion, but he’s always managed to throw her off the scent.

However, has she finally realised she was right all along?

And when Paddy finds out Chas is in hospital, will he learn who got her there? And work out exactly why they were together at the time?

Is Chas’s affair about to be exposed?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

