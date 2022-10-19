Emmerdale fans ‘figure out’ who dies as Liv and Vinny are crushed by a caravan

Emmerdale fans think they have figured out who will die after Liv and Vinny were crushed by a caravan in last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 18).

During the episode Vinny and Liv went out in the storm to try and get to the Woolpack.

However it looks like both of their lives could be in danger after the strong storm winds sent a caravan flying towards them.

Now fans think they know who will die.

Liv and Vinny went into the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Vinny and Liv go out into the storm

In last night’s scenes, Liv still wasn’t happy about the fact that Aaron was leaving the village again.

However after the siblings reconciled, Liv agreed she would come to visit Aaron and his new boyfriend.

Soon Paddy arrived and told Aaron that his mum had been taken to the hospital after being injured in the storm.

Paddy asked Liv and Vinny if they could go to the Woolpack to look after his daughter Eve and they agreed.

But as they walked out into the storm, they struggled to move through the strong winds.

As Vinny chased after his scarf, Liv saw a caravan moving towards them.

They couple tried to run from the caravan but it came flying at them.

The episode then came to an end leaving viewers wondering if Liv and Vinny will survive.

Fans think Vinny will be the one who dies (Credit: ITV)

Fans ‘figure out’ who will die

It was recently reported that Liv would be killed off and that actress Isobel Steele has quit the show to focus on her music career.

However some fans think that Vinny will be the one who dies and Liv will end up leaving the village with Aaron.

One wrote: “Think Vinny could be dead. Poor Liv, surely she wouldn’t leave him an plus they wouldn’t kill her off surely. Think she will leave with Aaron.”

Think Vinny could be dead 😭💔 poor Liv , she wouldn’t leave him and plus they wouldn’t kill her off surely. Think she will leave with Aaron #Emmerdale — Jordan Phelps (@JordanPhelps21) October 18, 2022

A second said: “Wonder if Vinny will die and Liv survive and she leaves with Aaron because she can’t cope being in the village without Vinny.”

Wonder if Vinny will die and Liv survives and she leaves with Aaron because she can’t cope being in the village without Vinny #Emmerdale — Michaela 🎬 (@Michaela_jayne1) October 18, 2022

A third tweeted: “Calling it. Vinny dies and Liv goes with Aaron.”

Calling it. Vinny dies and Liv goes with Aaron!!! #emmerdale #emmerdale50 — Emmerdale News 5️⃣0️⃣🥳 (@News4Emmerdale) October 18, 2022

Another added: “Vinny dying and Liv leaving would be the best option over Liv’s death (sorry Vinny).”

Vinny dying and Liv leaving with Aaron would be the best option over Liv's death (sorry Vinny) #Emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) October 18, 2022

Do you think Liv and Vinny will survive?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

