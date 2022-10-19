Emmerdale fans called out a big plot hole as Vinny and Liv became trapped by a caravan in the storm in last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 18 2022).

During last night’s episode Paddy asked Liv and Vinny if they could take care of Eve at the Woolpack.

However as they set out into the storm, Emmerdale fans were baffled calling out a plot hole.

Liv and Vinny went out into the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv and Vinny go into the storm

In last night’s scenes, many of the villagers took shelter from the storm at the Woolpack.

Paddy found out that his wife Chas was in hospital after being injured in the storm.

He went to Vinny and Liv’s house and told Aaron that he needed to come with him as his mum was in A&E.

Paddy asked Liv if she could nip to the pub to look after Eve saying Charity and Mack had taken Noah to the hospital to see Amelia and that everyone else was ‘half cut.’

As Liv and Vinny headed over to the pub they struggled to walk in the wind.

However soon a caravan started to fly towards them.

There were plenty of people at the pub (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out plot hole as Vinny and Liv become trapped

The caravan appeared to land on top of Liv and Vinny.

But fans are wondering why Paddy asked Liv and Vinny to look after Eve and go out into the dangerous weather when the people at the pub couldn’t leave due to the storm.

They also pointed out there were plenty of people at the pub who could look after Eve, including a seemingly sober Victoria, Diane and Bernice.

But any did Paddy go ask Liv to go all the way to the pub to look after Eve in the middle of a dangerous storm, when the pub was packed with people who could have easily looked after her #Emmerdale — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 18, 2022

Diane and Berniece weren't tho. — Charlotte K13 (@Charlotte_K13) October 18, 2022

I was thinking that too !!! There's like literally about 10 people in the pub ,Why aren't they looking after her,Especially Bear her grandfather… 🤔🤔🤔 — sharon mason (@sharonmason3) October 18, 2022

Surely Paddy would have given Liv and Vinny a lift. Or asked Victoria to mind Eve. #emmerdale — Alice Woke and Proud #CorbynWasRight (@noelphobic) October 18, 2022

Does Paddy need to go to the hospital? Can't Victoria look after the baby? Liv doesn't need to go out and die #Emmerdale — Jamie Was Crazy (@JamieTVandNews) October 18, 2022

I really hope it's not the end of Liv, I know she's leaving but jeez! At least if she does she and Aaron were on good terms & not angry words being Aaron's final memory. 💔 The pub is full of people why could Brenda or Diane or any of them there not look after Eve. #Emmerdale — Danny Miller Fansite (@DannyMFansite) October 18, 2022

What’s next for Liv and Vinny?

Emmerdale are remaining quiet on what’s next, but it looks like Liv and Vinny’s lives both be in danger after being hit by the caravan.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

