Emmerdale fans call out plot hole as Vinny and Liv become trapped

Fans were left confused

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans called out a big plot hole as Vinny and Liv became trapped by a caravan in the storm in last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 18 2022).

During last night’s episode Paddy asked Liv and Vinny if they could take care of Eve at the Woolpack.

However as they set out into the storm, Emmerdale fans were baffled calling out a plot hole.

Emmerdale Liv and Vinny struggling to walk through the storm
Liv and Vinny went out into the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv and Vinny go into the storm

In last night’s scenes, many of the villagers took shelter from the storm at the Woolpack.

Paddy found out that his wife Chas was in hospital after being injured in the storm.

He went to Vinny and Liv’s house and told Aaron that he needed to come with him as his mum was in A&E.

Paddy asked Liv if she could nip to the pub to look after Eve saying Charity and Mack had taken Noah to the hospital to see Amelia and that everyone else was ‘half cut.’

As Liv and Vinny headed over to the pub they struggled to walk in the wind.

However soon a caravan started to fly towards them.

There were plenty of people at the pub (Credit: ITV)

Fans call out plot hole as Vinny and Liv become trapped

The caravan appeared to land on top of Liv and Vinny.

But fans are wondering why Paddy asked Liv and Vinny to look after Eve and go out into the dangerous weather when the people at the pub couldn’t leave due to the storm.

They also pointed out there were plenty of people at the pub who could look after Eve, including a seemingly sober Victoria, Diane and Bernice.

What’s next for Liv and Vinny?

Emmerdale are remaining quiet on what’s next, but it looks like Liv and Vinny’s lives both be in danger after being hit by the caravan.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

