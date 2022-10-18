Emmerdale: Will Vinny and Liv die as they’re crushed by a caravan?

Emmerdale couple Vinny and Liv headed out into the storm to get to the Woolpack in tonight’s episode (Tuesday, October 18).

However the storm winds were so strong it picked a caravan and headed straight towards Liv and Vinny.

Will they both survive?

Liv and Vinny went into the storm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Liv and Vinny get caught in the storm

In tonight’s Emmerdale scenes Liv still wasn’t thrilled about the fact Aaron had decided to leave the village again.

However Aaron tried his best to make things better.

Soon Liv and Aaron made amends and they stayed in the house with Vinny and Mandy as the storm got worse outside.

But soon Paddy came along and told them that Chas had ended up in hospital.

He asked Liv and Vinny if they could go to the Woolpack and look after Eve while he goes to see them.

As Aaron and Paddy headed out, Liv and Vinny followed.

They made their way over to the pub.

Meanwhile the wind caused the caravan to start rolling.

On their way to the pub Vinny ended up losing his scarf and went back for it.

Liv saw the caravan heading their way and ran to her husband.

But it took off and appeared to land on both Vinny and Liv.

Will they both make it?

Liv and Vinny looked to be in danger as a caravan hurled towards them (Credit: ITV)

Will Liv and Vinny die?

Emmerdale are remaining tight-lipped on what happens next.

However it has been reported recently that Liv actress Isobel Steele would be leaving the show as she’s ready to try new things.

According to The Sun a source said: “She feels like she’s done all she can at Emmerdale and wants to focus on her music career and make a real go of it.

“Bosses have pulled out all the stops for the 50th anniversary month and Isobel’s exit will be no different.”

The source added: “Viewers are going to be on the edge of their seats as it all plays out and Liv is killed off. It’s a real heartbreaker, a death fans will remember for a long time.”

Will Liv and Vinny make it?

