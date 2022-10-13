Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Odds experts predict top three ‘most likely to die in the storm’

Ahead of the Emmerdale 50th anniversary, experts have predicted which characters might die during the episode. And the results might come as a surprise…

As a massive storm strikes the village, a number of characters find themselves in grave danger.

Previous events have seen shock exits from the village – including Tricia, who died in the 2003 storm.

But who is most likely to die in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary?

An oncoming storm promises death and destruction (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th Anniversary: Who is most likely to die?

Ahead of the show’s 50th anniversary, odds experts from CasinoAlpha have used historical data to make their predictions.

Experts investigated storylines within recent anniversary episodes across all major British soaps.

They found that characters who usually died in these events were male, aged between 30-40, and had been on the show for five years or less. The death tended to involve an ongoing relationship or affair.

So who is most likely to die in the 50th anniversary?

Could Billy be killed in the show’s 50th anniversary? (Credit: ITV)

Billy Fletcher

Experts found that Billy Fletcher is one of the characters most likely to die. Given that Billy’s name hasn’t even been rumoured, this is a bit of a shock!

In his time on the soap, Billy has been menaced by bent copper DI Malone and dated serial killer Meena Jutla.

He currently settled with wife Dawn, but is tragedy on the horizon?

Could Billy die during the show’s 50th?

Nate has recently rekindled his relationship with ex Tracy (Credit: ITV)

Nate Robinson to die during Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes?

Another character who made the shortlist is Nate Robinson. Once again, Nate’s name hasn’t been thrown about!

He has recently rekindled his relationship with former partner Tracy.

In scenes this week, he cheated on current partner Naomi in a steamy encounter with Tracy.

Could this put him in danger as the storm strikes?

Mack was revealed to have had a one night stand, cheating on partner Charity (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie Boyd

The final name on odds’ experts list is Mackenzie Boyd.

Mack cheated on partner Charity with a mystery one-night stand.

It was revealed that Mack’s fling was with Chloe Harris – who told him that she is pregnant with his child.

Will Mack die? And what would that mean for his new baby? Who would Chloe turn to then?

Al’s embroiled in a love triangle – but does that mean trouble in the Emmerdale 50th anniversary episodes? (Credit: ITV)

Who will die in the anniversary episode?

Al Chapman has been heavily rumoured as the most likely to die, however that doesn’t necessarily mean he will!

The odds experts do confirm he is in the running, as is groom-to-be Will Taylor.

But who will die when the storm hits?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

