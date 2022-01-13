Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Vanessa reunited?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal a possible reunion for Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield – at a playdate.

It might only be their kids getting on for now, but Charity’s boyfriend, Mackenzie certainly feels threatened.

Is it only a matter of time before Vanity get back together?

Charity is thrilled when Johnny asks for a playdate (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Vanessa thrown together in Emmerdale spoilers

Charity is thrilled when Johnny approaches her and asks for a playdate with Moses.

However, it’s not long before Charity puts her foot in it with Vanessa and the pair are at loggerheads once again.

Things are frosty with Vanessa (Credit: ITV)

She agrees to the playdate, but it’s clear tensions between these two are far from over.

Meanwhile, Mack is jealous Vanessa and Charity still have such a bond. He’s also aware how much Vanessa gets under Charity’s skin.

He points out this fact to Charity, but she can see how insecure he is about her past. Will it put her off him? Could Mack’s behaviour drive her back into Vanessa’s arms?

And will spending time together at a playdate make Vanity remember what they once had?

Will Charity be driven back to Vanessa by Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Will Vanity reunite in Emmerdale?

With the tension between Vanessa and Charity clearly coming from a place of love and pain after their bitter split, can Vanity ever get back together?

Show boss Laura Shaw recently teased in an interview with Entertainment Daily! and other media: “Vanessa’s back. Will we see Vanessa and Charity back in 2022? Or will we see Vanessa head off in a new direction maybe?

“I think it’s probably going to be tied whether people are Team Vanity or Team Mackity.”

However, Charity’s going to have more going on when her son, Ryan, gets some difficult news.

“Charity’s also going to be affected by some heartbreaking news involving Ryan that’s going to see some huge emotional scenes play out between mother and son,” Laura shared.

“And this is going to have some influence over Charity’s relationships too.”

Does that mean she’ll turn to Vanessa rather than Mack in her time of need? Is there hope for Vanity yet?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

