Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron disowns Chas as he departs the village

Chas is left reeling in Emmerdale next week, new spoilers reveal.

She’s stunned when son Aaron leaves the village following the funerals of Faith and Liv.

And before he leaves, Aaron makes it clear that there is no future for their relationship.

Aaron tells Chas he wants nothing to do with her Emmerdale spoilers reveal (Credit: ITV)

Chas asks him if he’s told anyone about her affair with Al but Aaron coldly says he wants nothing more to do with her.

Emmerdale spoilers reveal Aaron leaves the village

Is her secret about to be revealed?

Elsewhere, her brother Cain finds out about Al and Chas with explosive results.

Following her fall out with Aaron, Cain questions her but Chas holds her nerve.

When Cain finds Chas’s burner phone he’s stunned to see a string of messages from an unknown number revealing the affair.

Playing detective, Cain calls the number and cannot believe his ears when Al answers.

He’s furious and overcome with grief following Faith’s funeral and uses the phone to set a trap.

Will Aaron tell Paddy the truth about Chas and Al? (Credit: ITV)

Al heads off to meet who he thinks is Chas, but is actually Cain who’s brought along a shotgun.

Cain finds out the truth too

The men end up fighting but a shot is soon heard ringing out.

Who has been shot?

Emmerdale viewers know that Al and Chas have been secretly seeing each other for months.

Aaron was furious to discover this when he returned to the Dales to say goodbye to Faith.

He made Chas swear she’d stop seeing him after she missed Faith’s death because she was with Al.

And Aaron was left raging when he found out Chas was with Al again when Liv died.

Cain finds out about the affair next week (Credit: ITV)

He’s furious with his mum and confronted her in the Woolpack in last night’s episode.

Chas looked tense as Aaron made it clear he blames her for Liv’s death.

He yelled at her, saying Liv would never have been out in the storm if it wasn’t for her.

While he held back on actually revealing her secret, he told her that he hates her.

He angrily accused her of trying to take over Liv’s funeral arrangements to ease her conscience.

Will the mother and son make up before it’s too late?

