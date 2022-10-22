Emmerdale SPOILERS: Chas Dingle blackmails son Aaron following Liv’s death

Emmerdale landlady Chas Dingle is going to sink to a new low in new spoilers.

The adulterous bar manager has been carrying on an affair with businessman Al Chapman for several months.

Chas blackmails her son in shocking Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: itv)

She claimed it was an outlet for her grief over mum Faith being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

But now Faith is dead, Chas has seemingly decided to make a go of it with Al and leave husband Paddy.

Viewers know that previously Belle Dingle caught the pair of them together – and forced them apart.

However the love rats found their way back together secretly – until Chas’s son Aaron returned to the village and caught her during a sordid meeting.

He demanded she come clean to Paddy and call her affair off – but she only pretended to.

Now Aaron is furious and utterly devastated following the death of his sister Liv Flaherty.

Emmerdale: Chas Dingle makes vile decision in new spoilers

Next week he will be left holding back his fury when he discovers that Chas has arranged for Liv to have a joint funeral with Faith.

Liv’s husband Vinny agrees but rules himself out of having any involvement in the plans.

Meanwhile, Aaron is ready to blow at his mother and Chas worries he’ll spill her secret.

After being urged by Paddy to hash things out with Chas, Aaron reluctantly agrees to speak to his mother.

However, when Aaron accuses her of still being with Al, Chas vehemently denies it and takes shocking action.

Chas emotionally blackmails Aaron into backing down in scenes that will leave viewers sickened.

And soon Chas is relieved when she successfully edges Aaron towards deciding to leave the village.

Aaron shows how disgusted he is with mum Chas in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Aaron Dingle decides to leave the village for good

But when Paddy expresses sadness at the news Aaron will be departing, Chas pretends to be sad.

However, with everything not stacking up, Paddy starts to worry. Is he about to work out what Chas has been up to?

The vet needs to get his skates on as Al and Chas have other plans.

Meanwhile, two timing Al does his best to slow down Kerry’s desire to move forwards with their wedding plans.

And he secretly assures Chas they’ll run away together soon.

Will they escape the village before being exposed as cheats and liars?

