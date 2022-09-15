Emmerdale to split two couples after explosive triple bill of episodes?

Could Emmerdale split up two couples following an explosive triple bill of episodes?

After scenes aired tonight (September 15 2022) it seems as though two Emmerdale couples may be in trouble.

Both Charity and Mackenzie and Liam and Leyla appear to be in rocky water.

Will Emmerdale split up these couples?

Mackenzie and Charity appear to be doing well, but could their relationship be on the rocks? (Credit: ITV)

Mackenzie is disappointed following proposal mix-up

Mackenzie and Charity appeared to be on steady footing as the last of three episodes began – in spite of Mackenzie secretly cheating on Charity with a mystery one-night stand.

Charity happily accepted when Mackenzie popped into the Woolpack to invite her for lunch.

As she disappeared out back, Mackenzie bragged to Bob that he had a romantic surprise in store for Charity.

A curious Bob tried to guess what Mackenzie’s surprise might be.

After Mackenzie hinted that it was a big one, Bob got the wrong idea.

Later, Bob told Charity that Mackenzie was planning on proposing to her. Charity was clearly aghast by the news.

Sitting down to talk to Mackenzie, she told him that she loves him – but begged him not to spoil their relationship by proposing to her.

A baffled Mackenzie revealed his surprise – tickets to Ibiza.

Charity was relieved and overjoyed, and told Mackenzie that a holiday is much better than a marriage proposal.

Although both are excited for their holiday, Mackenzie was clearly disappointed by Charity’s reaction to the prospect of marriage.

Is this the beginning of the end for Charity and Mackenzie?

With Leyla in rehab, Jai urges caution and support (Credit: ITV)

Liam is in denial about the extent of Leyla’s problems

Elsewhere, Liam received s a phone call from the rehab clinic about Leyla’s progress.

When probed by Priya, he told her that Leyla is doing well.

He revealed that he and Leyla are to undergo couples’ counselling. While Priya was apprehensive, Liam seemed to think that Leyla is now on the road to recovery.

Later, Jai urged caution, telling Liam that Leyla is an addict – and may never fully recover from her addiction.

Liam was optimistic, telling Jai that, as a doctor, he will be able to see Leyla through her struggles.

Jai told Liam that Leyla needs a lover, not a doctor.

Will Liam listen to Jai?

Does his misguided optimism spell the end for his relationship with Leyla?

Recent spoilers have revealed that Liam will cheat on Leyla with Bernice (Credit: ITV)

Cracks in the relationship

These revelations come as both Liam and Mackenzie cheat – or have cheated – on their partners.

Mack has already cheated on Charity with a mystery villager.

Will his indiscretions be uncovered? Of course they will!

Meanwhile, Liam is set to cheat on Leyla by kissing Bernice Blackstock.

How will Leyla react when she returns to the village?

Will Emmerdale split up these couples?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.