Emmerdale spoilers: Leyla horrified as she finds out Liam cheated

Next week’s Emmerdale spoilers reveal Leyla’s fury as she finds out that Liam cheated, sharing a kiss with Bernice.

Liam’s been struggling to cope with Leyla’s drug addiction, but now he’s run to the wrong woman for support.

Can Leyla forgive Liam in Emmerdale spoilers?

Liam cheats on Leyla (Credit: ITV)

Liam kisses Bernice

Leyla and Liam’s relationship showed its cracks after a disastrous couple’s therapy session.

At the session, Liam was struggling to come to terms with his wife’s addiction, causing tension between them.

Next week, Leyla goes to confide in Priya, worrying that she might have ruined her relationship for good.

Priya does her best to try and support Leyla, but little does she know that Liam is currently seeking support from Bernice.

After opening up to his ex-partner, Liam plants a kiss on Bernice, leaving her taken a back.

Bernice tells Liam that he needs to be honest with Leyla about what just happened.

Bernice tells Leyla the truth (Credit: ITV)

Leyla finds out Liam cheated

Later, Liam goes to tell Leyla the truth but stops himself from doing so.

Leyla’s all for resolving their issues and getting their relationship on the right path again.

With this, Liam decides not to tell her about the kiss.

However, Leyla’s emotional and starts crying, making Bernice assume that Liam has just told her that he’s cheated on her.

Bernice goes over and puts her foot in it, mentioning the kiss with Liam.

Leyla’s shocked and can’t believe what Liam’s done.

Will she be able to forgive him?

Liam’s got some making up to do (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Liam and Leyla?

Liam’s been struggling to deal with Leyla’s addiction, with the tension ever growing between the pair.

And, Leyla’s got a lot on her plate, dealing with rehabilitation as well as trying to save her marriage.

Now that he’s turned to Bernice, will his feelings for his ex start to resurface?

Will Leyla turn back to drugs if her marriage breaks down?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Is this the end of Liam and Leyla’s marriage? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!