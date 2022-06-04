Emmerdale spoilers: Soap lining up shock attack storyline for mystery villager

Emmerdale will kick off a major new storyline this month – with one villager being brutally attacked.

The ITV soap has confirmed that one resident will become the victim of a brutal assault when they are cornered by a gang.

A mystery villager will be brutally attacked in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

They will be left terrified as the gang mugs them and leaves them humiliated and terrified.

Inside Soap has revealed that the storyline is less about the violent attack itself and more about the aftermath.

The magazine claims it will focus on the potential long-term psychological damage that the attack will have on the mystery character.

And it will explore how they are supported by their friends and family.

While it has not been revealed who the victim is – the magazine does stress that it is nothing to do with any other current storyline.

And it isn’t connected to the gang storyline involving Ethan Anderson and his racist former client Jordan.

Emmerdale villager to be brutally attacked by gang

The identity of the victim will be revealed soon with the storyline kicking off in a few weeks.

Meanwhile in the village, Leyla Cavanagh has brought a dangerous drug dealer into her orbit.

The wedding planner has become addicted to cocaine recently.

But after being cut off by Suzy, she was forced to manipulate recovering addict Jai Sharma into giving her his dealer’s number.

Leyla has brought a dangerous drug dealer to the village (Credit: ITV)

She lured him to the village so she could buy some of his product on Friday.

However after she lost the first batch, she called him again – and he issued her with a stark warning.

“Are you selling my stuff?” he raged.

“Are you buying stuff off me and then selling it to other people?

“Am I your stopgap while you’re between wholesalers? Because you don’t look like someone getting through three grams in a couple of hours.

“Don’t be selling to my customers, or you’ll put me in a bad mood. And I’m not nearly as much fun when I’m in a bad mood.”

