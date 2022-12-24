Paddy in Emmerdale has had fans support over wife Chas’s affair revelation – until now.

Last night (Friday December 23) viewers began to turn on him over his behaviour.

What did Paddy do to lose their backing?

Paddy was fuming with Chas during last night’s Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Paddy uses Eve to get to Chas

Chas visited Paddy to talk about plans for Christmas.

After her affair revelation, Paddy and Eve have stayed at the pub, with Paddy fighting Chas for full custody. Chas, meanwhile, has moved in with Charity.

But she wanted to spend Christmas morning with her daughter.

“We need to find a way to make this work for her sake, I thought I could stop over tonight, sleep in Mum’s old room, so I’m here when she wakes up,” Chas asked.

“You’ve got to be kidding?” Paddy was stunned at the suggestion.

Chas retorted: “She needs us both.”

But Paddy wasn’t having any of it and told her it didn’t stop her when she was planning on running away with Eve to go and live with Al.

“I know you’re hurt Paddy, but lashing out won’t solve anything,” Chas told him.

“I need to be with Eve on Christmas morning,” she shouted.

“Tough,” Paddy told her before walking out.

Paddy is using Eve and it’s not cool (Credit: ITV)

Fans turn on Paddy

Emmerdale viewers weren’t happy with Paddy over his refusal to let Chas see her daughter.

They felt it was unfair of him to use Eve as a pawn, no matter what Chas has done.

“Paddy, I appreciate you feel so hurt a betrayed by Chas and that’s your right but you shouldn’t be punishing Eve by keeping Chas away on Christmas Day!” said one.

Another agreed: “You can’t do that Paddy, it is her child as well.”

“I should feel sorry for Paddy as Chas has been bang out of order…yet his temper tantrums are annoying the hell out of me,” said another.

“Why are they doing it so that Paddy is now the bad guy in this storyline by being harsh on Eve? Though he is right, he wouldn’t have [done that],” added someone else.

A fifth asked: “Emmerdale is trying to make Paddy the bad guy now?”

“Paddy being a [bleep] using Eve. Disgusting,” said another.

Chas is refusing to be treated badly (Credit: ITV)

‘New’ Paddy divides Emmerdale viewers

However, there were fans who were completely on Paddy’s side.

Given Chas was planning to take Eve away from him, they felt Paddy was well within his rights to lash out.

“It’s about time Paddy fought back and I’m glad he’s doing that with Chas,” said one.

Another agreed: “I actually love it when Paddy stands up for himself it’s like an instant serotonin boost.”

“I’m loving this new Paddy. Taking no messing….Good on him. Chas made her bed,” shared one more.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

