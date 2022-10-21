Has Eve Dingle be recast in Emmerdale? How old is Eve now?

The Dingles have a reason to celebrate in Emmerdale tonight (Friday 21 October) for Eve Dingle’s birthday.

Eve returned to screens for her party.

Has Eve now been recast? How old is she now?

It’s Eve’s birthday in Emmerdale but who feels like celebrating? (Credit: ITV)

Who is Eve Dingle in Emmerdale?

Eve Dingle is the daughter of Chas Dingle and Paddy Kirk.

She was born on October 23rd 2019, meaning she’s turning three years old.

Her mum, Chas, found out she was pregnant in April 2019, just six months after baby daughter, Grace, sadly died.

Grace was born with a condition called Bilateral Renal Agenesis. This mean that her kidneys and bladder hadn’t developed properly in the womb.

She was diagnosed with the condition while Chas was pregnant. Chas decided to go ahead with the pregnancy so she could donate Grace’s healthy organs and spare another family grief.

When Grace was born she lived for just 29 minutes.

Eve’s sister Grace died after just 29 minutes in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Eve’s only living sibling is half-brother Aaron Dingle, Chas’ adult son from her relationship with Gordon Livesy.

The little one’s arrival was suitably dramatic. Chas gave birth while she was stuck in the loos at the Woolpack with her cousin, Marlon.

Paddy missed the birth as he was unable to get in.

The proud parents got another shock when they realised they had another daughter.

They thought they were expecting a boy after a mix-up with their scan picture and Paddy dad, Bear, reading it incorrectly.

After the initial shock, they decided to call her Eve.

Paddy and Chas are Eve’s parents (Credit: ITV)

Has Eve been recast?

Your eyes are not deceiving you if you think there’s something a bit different about little Eve.

She has indeed been recast, just in time for her birthday party.

Eve was previously played by twins Bonnie and Billy Clement.

But now she’s a bit bigger, the role has been given to youngster, Bella James.

And she even gets her very first lines.

Eve is now three (Credit: ITV)

How old is Eve?

As mentioned above, Eve was born on October 23 2019, which means she is celebrating her third birthday.

Her grandmother Faith, who took her own life last week, made sure Eve had a present from her before she died.

Even so, Eve’s third birthday looks set to be a subdued affair.

The Dingles are still grieving following the deaths of Faith and Liv – who was crushed to death during the storm on Wednesday night – while many villagers are out looking for Samson who is missing.

But will they mange to find him?

Read more: Emmerdale in 2022 – who’s leaving and who’s arriving in the village this year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!