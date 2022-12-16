Emmerdale fans love the ‘new’ Paddy as they declare: ‘Never thought he had it in him’

Fans of Emmerdale were thrilled by last night’s episode, in which Paddy revealed to Chas that he knew exactly what she had been up to in her affair with Al.

Chas thought that she and Paddy were getting away from it all on a Christmas break.

She was relieved by their surprise trip, with Belle threatening to tell Paddy about the affair.

But she was in for a shock when Paddy finally confronted her.

Chas thought she had escaped the village for a romantic getaway with Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Paddy confronts Chas over her affair

Instead of their romantic getaway, Paddy drove them to a cottage outside of the village.

He asked Chas if she recognised it as the home Al had bought for them both.

As Paddy revealed that Belle had already told him about the affair, Chas’s world came crashing down.

He calmly explained that they were going to make arrangements for daughter Eve.

Back in the village, Chas was also confronted by Moira, who had also learned of the affair from Belle.

Viewers loved Paddy’s composure and behaviour throughout, and have hailed him for his reaction to the affair.

Paddy told Chas that he already knew about her dessert (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans react to ‘new’ Paddy

Posting on Twitter, Emmerdale fans cheered on the ‘new’ Paddy Kirk.

“Haha brilliant, Paddy played a blinder there,” said one viewer. “He finally knows his missus is a lying cheating cow.”

Haha brilliant, Paddy played a blinder there. He finally knows his missus is a lying cheating cow. #Emmerdale — Danielle 🍂 (@Danielle92_xo) December 16, 2022

“At last, Paddy played a blinder,” another wrote.

At last, paddy played a blinder 👏🏻 — Lisa (@homepics49) December 15, 2022

“Brilliant move on Paddy’s part, taking Chas to the house Al brought to confront her about her affair,” said another viewer.

brilliant move on Paddy’s part taking Chas to the house Al brought to confront her about her affair👏🏻😂 #emmerdale — -ᴋᴇʟʟʏ🦋 (@kellycrumpton94) December 15, 2022

“Wow, love how you did this Paddy! Wasn’t expecting that at all!” Exclaimed a fourth.

Wow love how u did this Paddy !!! Wasn’t expecting that at all ! — sangeeta mistry (@mimsum) December 15, 2022

“I am loving Paddy being so savage towards Chas, she deserves every moment of this,” said another.

Another agreed: “Paddy Kirk you beauty. You’ve played a blinder. I never thought you had it in you.”

What’s next for Paddy and Chas on Emmerdale?

During their confrontation, Paddy told Chas that they would work something out for Eve.

He explained that he was going to pack his bags and move out.

Back in the village, a furious Moira was lying in wait for Chas.

Belle had also told her about the affair.

As she exploded at Chas, Charity tried to hold Moira back.

Moira violently elbowed Charity in the face.

With her affair public knowledge, is there any way back for Chas?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!