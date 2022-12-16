Emmerdale: Will Chas lose her daughter as Paddy vows to take everything?

Chas and Al’s affair has finally been exposed in Emmerdale. But could Chas be set to lose everything as Paddy demands a divorce and plans to go for custody of Eve?

Emmerdale: Chas and Al’s affair exposed

Before Al’s death, he was having an affair with Chas Dingle.

The two planned to leave the village together and live in a new house with Chas’s daughter, Eve.

However after Cain found out about the affair he confronted Al.

As the two men got into a fight, Cain’s son Kyle witnessed and shot Al, wanting to protect his dad.

Al died and Cain took the blame for his murder.

Chas was having an affair with Al before she died (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Al’s fiancée Kerry was devastated by his death, but when her daughter Chloe went through his bank statements and found out he was having an affair.

She told Kerry and she was devastated and left the village.

However this week, Paddy found out about the affair after Belle figured out the truth.

Paddy confronted Chas about the affair and back the pub, chaos ensued.

Later Paddy ended up leaving the Woolpack after saying goodbye to Eve and Bear.

Paddy told Chas he knows about the affair (Credit: ITV)

Chas to lose Eve?

In tonight’s scenes (Friday, December 16) Rhona comforted Paddy as news of the affair spread.

However after speaking to Aaron, Paddy realised that Aaron knew about the affair and Chas had forced him out of the village to protect her secret.

He confronted Chas and had a go at her for forcing Aaron away when he needed them after losing Liv.

Paddy told her they were over and he was going to start divorce proceedings.

He screamed at her that if she had a single shred of decency then she wouldn’t stand in his way.

Before he left he said: “By the way, I’m going to go for custody of Eve. Because unlike you I will never, ever let her down.”

As he left Chas broke down into tears.

Is Chas set to lose her daughter?

Is Chas about to lose everything? (Credit: ITV)

Spoilers: Christmas Day for Chas

Chas will find herself in a difficult situation this Christmas.

On Christmas, Chas goes to drop off presents at the Dingles’ and she gives Belle a small birthday present.

However she’s left feeling sad and alone when Mandy and Belle’s hostility towards her causes an atmosphere.

When Chas goes back to the closed and empty Woolpack, she’s mortified to find Paddy and Eve with Marlon’s family in full Christmas swing.

She and Paddy have to continue their ceasefire for Eve’s sake. But will they be able to stay civil?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!