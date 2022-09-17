Emmerdale OPINION: Get rid of vile Sandra and give Liv and Vinny a break!

Emmerdale does villains very well – usually anyway.

Currently the ITV soap is overflowing with them in all shapes, sizes and guises.

Sandra is the villain literally no-one has been asking Emmerdale for (Credit: ITV)

But there is one that frankly makes our skin crawl each and every time they’re on screen.

Sandra Flaherty has become the worst kind of villain – a one dimensional hateful ball of storyline and nothing more.

Viewers first met her in 2006 when she was married to Aaron Dingle’s abusive dad Gordon.

Then she was just the unwitting wife of a paedophile who fled her husband when she found out the truth in an effort to project her daughter from the same fate.

And she raised Liv for years successfully.

Then she had an accident while drunk on holiday and a brand new personality was bestowed upon her.

Emmerdale needs to axe Sandra NOW

Gone was the woman who helped Aaron get his abuser locked up, and in came an alcoholic who only cared about herself.

Living in a caravan she wanted her daughter to be as drunk and miserable as her.

Now in the village, she sees her daughter as a piggy bank waiting to be raided.

Her plans see her trying to get Liv to sell her cottage and helpfully leave the money somewhere so Sandra can snatch it.

It’s bizarre.

Now for some reason we’re meant to buy that Sandra isn’t actually an alcoholic – given she’s been able to shun the booze in the village.

And we’’e just meant to accept that she’s evil because reasons.

It doesn’t make any sense and it’s vaguely offensive to anyone capable of two thoughts.

But most of all, it’s just deeply uncomfortable to watch.

Whether she’s gurning around like a panto villain ready to snatch Liv’s cash from her with a swag bag over her shoulder, or whether she’s scheming like a ten year old who’s just watched Gossip Girl for the first time, it’s just too much.

Liv and Vinny might be two of the most pointless characters in Emmerdale history.

Even Liv and Vinny are made bearable by Sandra’s presence (Credit: ITV)

Liv and Vinny deserve better

And they may be dull beyond all measure at the best of times.

But even they deserve better than Sandra and this storyline being inflicted on them.

They actually deserve a break. They’ve only just survived Vinny’s evil dad’s reign of terror over them so Sandra is just too much.

Thankfully it seems like Aaron Dingle’s return could see an end to Sandra’s plans.

And it cannot come soon enough. Sooner rather than later really.

Please, Emmerdale. Just end it now. We beg you!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

