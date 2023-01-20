Emmerdale: Nicky the nanny’s connection to Ashley Thomas revealed in new fan theory?

An Emmerdale fan theory has potentially revealed Nicky the Home Farm nanny’s motives and even his parentage – concluding that he might be the secret love child of vicar Ashley Thomas.

Nicky arrived on the scene as nanny to Gabby and Dawn’s children while they competed for a job at Home Farm.

He and Gabby quickly hit it off, leading viewers to think that Gabby could become involved with the nanny.

However, others felt that Nicky might be hiding something.

Is Nicky too good to be true?

And, if he is hiding a secret, could this Emmerdale fan theory prove to be true?

Nicky arrived on the scene as Gabby and Dawn’s nanny at Home Farm (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fan theory speculates that Ashley is Nicky’s father

Writing on Twitter, one user wondered whether Nicky might be Ashley’s secret love child.

“Nicky revealed as Ashley’s secret son when?” the Emmerdale fan wrote.

Nicky revealed as Ashley’s secret son when #emmerdale — Drew (@DrewOfBorg) January 18, 2023

But is there any truth to this fan theory?

Could Nicky be Ashley’s son?

Is Nicky hiding something? (Credit: ITV)

What is Nicky hiding on Emmerdale?

Fuelling this idea, scenes this week saw Gabby make a pass at Nicky.

Gabby was feeling elated after impressing Kim with a business pitch.

Kim offered her the role of deputy.

As she celebrated with a few glasses of bubbly afterwards, Gabby leaned in for a kiss with Nicky.

Horrified, Nicky leapt to his feet and told her that he doesn’t like her ‘like that.’

Gabby was mortified.

But could a dark secret be behind Nicky’s rejection of Gabby?

Could Ashley have fathered a secret child? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Could Nicky be Ashley Thomas’s secret love child?

Nicky and Gabby appeared to hit it off when he was hired as Home Farm nanny, with sparks flying as they talked and flirted.

So why would he reject her advances?

The pair being secret siblings could certainly explain why Nicky would reject her so bluntly.

While there is no evidence of Ashley being unfaithful within the timeframe of an adult love child, the writers may be able to explain Nicky’s appearance.

Is Nicky the secret love child of Ashley Thomas?

