Emmerdale newcomer Will Ash is related to a Coronation Street star as fans cry: ‘They’re so alike’

Will has a cousin on ITV soap Coronation Street

By Charlotte Rodrigues

It was recently announced that actor Will Ash will be joining the Emmerdale cast as Caleb Miligan.

Caleb is the long-lost brother of Cain Dingle and will be making his first appearance on Christmas Day.

However actor Will Ash actually has a famous soap-star relative.

Emmerdale: Who is Will Ash’s Coronation Street star cousin?

Will Ash is the cousin of Peter Ash, who plays Paul Foreman in Coronation Street.

Following the announcement that Will is joining Emmerdale, Peter tweeted saying Will was a big inspiration for him getting into acting.

Sharing the Emmerdale announcement, Peter said: “Yes! This is my cousin Will. He’s an absolutely fantastic actor, and was one of my big inspirations for getting into acting myself.

“Can’t wait to see him do his stuff in #Emmerdale.”

Fans responded to the tweet saying they actually thought they were brothers as they look so alike.

One wrote: “I thought he was your brother, you are very alike.”

A second commented: “I ‘googled’ you both earlier when I saw Emmerdale’s tweet (before I saw your post). I actually thought you were brothers because you look so alike.”

A third said: “Strong famalam genes! You look very alike.”

Another added: “Wow, you really look alike.”

Will’s cousin Peter plays Paul in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Who is Will Ash playing in Emmerdale?

Will is going to be playing Caleb Miligan, the long lost brother of Cain Dingle.

Following the reveal that Celeb is Cain’s brother, fans were left confused on how they’re related.

However Emmerdale writer Sharon Marshall now has confirmed exactly who Caleb is and what he has to do with the Dingles.

Caleb is Cain’s brother (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning yesterday (Tuesday, November 30) she said: “Caleb Miligan is the long-lost brother of Cain and Chas. So, Faith had another child, people were asking who the mother was.”

“Cain knew about him but kept it a secret. He’s got lots of questions he wants answering.

“There’s huge consequences of the big actions over Christmas. Caleb is going to be massive.”

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Are you looking forward to Caleb’s arrival? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

