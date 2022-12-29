Fans of Emmerdale think that they have worked out Caleb Miligan’s true motives for tracking down estranged brother Cain Dingle and initiating contact with his family, including wife Moira.

With Cain in prison for murdering Al Chapman, he met with brother Caleb.

But what does Caleb want from Cain?

And does he have a sinister revenge planned?

Caleb met with Cain in prison (Credit: ITV)

What does Caleb Miligan want from Cain?

A flashback episode on Tuesday revealed that Cain and Caleb first met in the early nineties.

Young Cain lied to Caleb and told him that their mother was dead.

Caleb learned of Cain’s lie too late, with Faith having recently died for real.

Cain robbed Caleb of the opportunity to get to know his mother.

This would give Caleb the motive for a vendetta against Cain.

Some Emmerdale fans think that Caleb could be an undercover police officer, attempting to get to the bottom of Al’s murder.

However, others think that Caleb could get his revenge by seducing Moira.

Last night’s episode saw Caleb meet with Moira and Kyle (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Could Caleb seduce Moira in Emmerdale?

Following Tuesday night’s meeting between Caleb and Moira (December 27), Emmerdale fans shared their theories online.

“Do you think Caleb is out to take Cain’s family from him, leaving him alone? He’s already bought/buying the two boys with Christmas presents. He’s flattering a vulnerable Moira. Will she fall for it or realise what’s going on?” asked one fan.

1 — Helen, A Daughter of Scotland! Is mise Eilidh (@Helen91155348) December 28, 2022

“I call it here, now. Caleb will sleep with Moira, just you wait and see,” another viewer wrote.

I call it here now Caleb will sleep with Moira just u wait and see 🥹@emmerdale — Barbara White (@Barbara94742236) December 25, 2022

“How long before Moira and Caleb sleep together?” a third fan wrote.

How long before moira and caleb sleep together? It’ll be cain’s fault, for being in prison of course 🙄#emmerdale — Luna Loco (@LunaLocoJewels) December 25, 2022

“I won’t be surprised if Moira sleeps with Caleb and Chas latches onto him. Cain doesn’t need someone else out to get him,” said another viewer of the soap.

😩I think bringing in Caleb who was never mentioned by anyone is pointless with Faith gone.

I won’t be surprised if Moira sleeps with Caleb & Chas latches onto him.

Cain doesn’t need someone else out to get him.#Emmerdale #boring — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) December 26, 2022

Is Caleb planning on ruining Cain’s life by seducing Moira?

It wouldn’t be the first time after Cain’s long-lost son Nate Robinson did exactly the same thing for revenge when he arrived.

Will Moira fall for the same plot a second time?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

