Emmerdale: Caleb is undercover cop in shock plot twist, fans predict

Fans of Emmerdale have predicted a shock twist in the storyline between Cain Dingle and estranged brother Caleb.

Caleb recently emerged with Cain in prison for murdering Al Chapman.

He claims to be seeking a relationship with his family after learning about Faith and her death.

Flashbacks revealed that Cain had lied to Caleb, telling him that their mother died years ago.

But what are Caleb’s real motives in visiting the village and seeking out Cain?

Could Caleb be an undercover cop, tasked with uncovering the truth between Cain and Al?

Caleb re-emerged to find brother Cain in prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict shock Caleb plot twist

Taking to Twitter, Emmerdale fans theorised as to Caleb’s true intentions.

Many viewers predicted that Caleb may be an undercover police officer, come to uncover the truth behind Al’s death.

“Caleb the undercover cop. Coming out of the blue just after a murder to try to uncover the truth about Al’s murder. Getting close to the Dingles, especially Moira and Chas,” wrote one viewer.

Caleb the undercover cop. Coming out the blue just after a murder to try uncover the truth about Als murder. Getting close to the Dingles specially Moria & Chas. My theory 😂 #emmerdale — randomone (@Onelifee3) December 27, 2022

“Probably either a cop himself or he’s been watching his family for a while after finding out about Faith, my guess was he’s dodgy,” said another.

Probably either a cop himself or he’s been watching his family for a while after finding out about Faith, my guess was he’s dodgy. #Emmerdale — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) December 25, 2022

“I think a few Tweeters have got it right – getting undercover cop vibes off Caleb – let’s hope he’s not another Spider,” agreed a third, referencing a current Coronation Street storyline.

I think a few tweeters have got it right – getting undercover cop vibes off Caleb – let’s hope he’s not another Spider #emmerdale — Doreen Morfitt (@penniless_poet) December 27, 2022

Could Caleb be an undercover police officer?

Caleb makes his presence known in the village

Since making contact with Cain, Caleb has arrived in the village to speak with his other family members.

Christmas Day’s episode saw him visit Chas as she said her goodbyes to Faith in the village graveyard.

He offered her advice about her separation from husband Paddy.

A flashback episode revealed that Cain lied to Caleb about their mother being dead (Credit: ITV)

He also visited Moira, after having Christmas presents sent to her home.

Does Caleb have more sinister motives than visiting long lost family?

Is he an undercover cop, come to uncover the truth about Al’s murder?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you think Caleb could be a cop? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!