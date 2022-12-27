Cain looking annoyed, young Cain looking angry and Caleb looking serious in Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans in awe of young Cain actor in throwback episode

Emotional scenes with secret brother Caleb and sister Chas

By Entertainment Daily

The Emmerdale Boxing Day episode featured throwbacks to Cain Dingle as a young man.

The scenes captured his encounters with his secret brother Caleb, and his tumultuous relationship with sister Chas.

Young Cain Dingle and young Caleb glare menacingly at each other on Emmerdale
The Emmerdale flashback scenes with young Caleb and Cain wowed viewers (Credit: ITV)

While Caleb opened up to his sister Chas – who was unaware of his existence until this Christmas – in the present day, scenes flashed back to 1991.

Young Cain – played by Aiden Kane – met little brother Caleb (Riccardo Drayton).

Viewers were seriously impressed by Aiden Kane’s performance, who nailed grown-up Cain’s mannerisms and broodiness.

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said of Caleb’s arrival: “Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?”

Indeed, how many more secrets will emerge from and about Caleb in the new year?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

