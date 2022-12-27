Emmerdale fans in awe of young Cain actor in throwback episode

The Emmerdale Boxing Day episode featured throwbacks to Cain Dingle as a young man.

The scenes captured his encounters with his secret brother Caleb, and his tumultuous relationship with sister Chas.

The Emmerdale flashback scenes with young Caleb and Cain wowed viewers (Credit: ITV)

While Caleb opened up to his sister Chas – who was unaware of his existence until this Christmas – in the present day, scenes flashed back to 1991.

Young Cain – played by Aiden Kane – met little brother Caleb (Riccardo Drayton).

Viewers were seriously impressed by Aiden Kane’s performance, who nailed grown-up Cain’s mannerisms and broodiness.

Playing catch up #emmerdale The young Cain Dingle absolutely smashed it 👏 The soundtrack to the episode was bloody good too!!! Excellent casting @emmerdale — Donna Marie Williams (@HiPpY_mE_hApPy) December 27, 2022

Just catching up with #Emmerdale & watching yesterday’s flashback! What a great actor playing teenage Cain Dingle. His voice, the mannerisms/even his trademark under eye look is spot on. Just terrific #AidenKane insta @aidenkane10 — Irene Edgar (@EdgarIrene) December 27, 2022

Superb casting of a young Cain and Chas for that matter. Well done to the casting director, cast & crew. Great episode and a very moving one #Emmerdale https://t.co/QHBqZpnkMA — teatattle 🇬🇧🇯🇲🇧🇧 (@teatattle) December 27, 2022

Emmerdale producer Laura Shaw said of Caleb’s arrival: “Arriving on screen on Christmas Day, Caleb has to undoubtedly be the most unexpected and shocking Christmas gift Cain and Chas have ever received!

“Calm and in control, rich and successful, at first glance Caleb is everything his brother isn’t, but will the pair find they have more in common than they thought?

“What secrets will come back to haunt them and how will the rest of the family react when Caleb strolls into town?”

Indeed, how many more secrets will emerge from and about Caleb in the new year?