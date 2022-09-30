Emmerdale fans have applauded last night’s episode (Thursday, September 29) as Liv finally caught her mother Sandra trying to steal her money.

For months Sandra has been living with Liv and Vinny, trying to split them up so she can get her hands on her daughter’s money.

But Liv managed to trick her mother and caught her trying to steal her money, leaving fans thrilled.

Sandra has been trying to teal Liv’s money for weeks (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sandra and Liv

A couple of months ago Sandra came back to Emmerdale, telling Liv she wanted to stop drinking.

Liv’s husband Vinny worried about having Sandra living with them, as Liv is a recovering alcoholic.

However Liv was determined to help her mum.

Liv soon found out that Sandra owed a man named Terry money and decided to help her out.

But it was revealed to viewers that Sandra and Terry were working together to steal Liv’s money.

Over the last few weeks Sandra has been trying to split up Liv and Vinny and get her back drinking.

The two of them ended up going away to Spain together and Sandra tried to stop Vinny from going with them.

When Liv and Sandra returned this week, Vinny was shocked to see the house had been put up for sale.

This caused an argument between Liv and Vinny, but Mandy was convinced Sandra was causing trouble.

She and Vinny set up to catch Sandra out in her lies, but when Sandra found out what they were doing, she told Liv.

Liv appeared to side with her mum and broke up with Vinny.

Liv tricked her mum (Credit: ITV)

Fans applaud ‘fantastic’ episode as Liv catches Sandra out

In last night’s episode Liv was upset about her breakup, Sandra made out how difficult it was to stay away from alcohol.

Later Liv turned up to the house seemingly drunk and told Sandra about her growing bank account.

Hearing this, Sandra tried to get Liv to drink more and when Liv appeared to be asleep, she tried to access Liv’s account.

However Liv woke up and told her mum she hadn’t drank and was just trying to find out if she was going to steal from her.

Liv called the police on her mother and she was eventually arrested.

Fans were absolutely thrilled and called the episode ‘fantastic.’

#emmerdale @itvemmerdale_ Credit where Credit is due, tonight's episode was fantastic well done Emmerdale 👏👏👏 — Foxy (Milly) Gif Queen🏳️‍🌈 🦋 🌈 🦋 🏳️‍⚧️ (@FLady1980) September 29, 2022

A great episode tonight from all involved, well done 👏👏#emmerdale — Alan S (@ronan367) September 29, 2022

Liv's called the police on Sandra 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Clever girl!!!!! #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) September 30, 2022

Are you glad Sandra was found out?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

