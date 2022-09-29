Has Sandra left Emmerdale? In scenes which aired tonight (Thursday September 29 2022), Liv finally confronted mother Sandra over her lies. Sandra was then apprehended by the police.

But will we see her again?

After faking a relapse into alcoholism, Liv manipulated Sandra into revealing her true colours.

While pretending to be drunk, Liv bragged about a bank account full of savings. She then pretended to pass out on the sofa while Sandra attempted to steal the money.

However, this was all a ruse.

After revealing that the ‘vodka’ she had been drinking was, in fact, water, Liv confronted her mother.

While Liv pretends to be in a drunken state, Sandra attempts to steal her savings (Credit: ITV)

Sandra is arrested by the police

Following their confrontation, Sandra opened the door to find a police officer waiting to apprehend her.

Sandra attacked the officer and made a run for it.

While attempting to sneak out of the village, Sandra was tackled to the ground by Mandy.

Mandy then held her in place while the police caught up to them.

Sandra was arrested and taken away.

But what does Sandra’s arrest mean for the character?

Sandra falls for Liv’s trap (Credit: ITV)

Is Sandra leaving Emmerdale?

With Sandra under arrest for her crimes, it seems as though her time on the soap is near an end.

Sandra Flaherty first appeared on the soap in 2006, played by Christine Brennan. She was later recast in 2008, and played by Janet Banford.

Since returning in 2016, Sandra has been played by Joanne Mitchell – who is married to star Dominic Brunt in real life.

But how long is Joanne’s stint on the soap?

Sandra has been secretly working with wrong’un Terry, attempting to scam her daughter out of her savings – and the house she owns with Vinny.

It seems as though Liv and Vinny are clear of the duplicitous Sandra – but what loose ends remain?

Sandra and Terry have been planning to steal everything from daughter Liv (Credit: ITV)

Sandra may have been caught by the police, but what about Terry?

Next week, he turns up wanting Liv to retract her statement against him. But when she refuses he turns nasty.

After violent confrontation, Liv falls and hits her head. She’s taken to hosptial unconscious – but will she pull through?

Meanwhile, Aaron Dingle returns just as Terry is running and taking one look at his sister, he attacks Terry.

It’s Aaron who ends up arrested though!

But what about Terry and Sandra? Will they be charged and punished for their crimes?

Has Sandra left Emmerdale? Or will we see her again to cause even more trouble for her daughter? Or even grieve her death thanks to Terry?

Emmerdale usually airs Monday to Friday at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

