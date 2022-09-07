Emmerdale: Vinny and Liv to split as evil Sandra tricks the couple?

Tonight’s episode of Emmerdale (Wednesday, September 5, 2022) saw Sandra’s plan to split Liv and Vinny up start to work.

As Sandra switched Liv’s drink to an alcoholic one in The Woolpack, she created tension between the married couple.

But does Sandra have enough power to split them up?

Liv took a sip of alcohol (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Sandra’s plan started to work on Vinny and Liv

Sandra’s been trying to meddle with Liv’s life ever since she returned to the village so that she can cash in on her money.

Her plan to split Liv and Vinny up has recently seen her throwing Gabby into the mix to try to break the pair up, and now, her plan has stepped up a level.

Tonight, Liv was enjoying a non-alcoholic drink with her mum in The Woolpack but was too distracted on her phone to realise that scheming Sandra had switched her drink for Wendy’s alcoholic one.

As Liv took a sip, she was left horrified to discover it was alcohol with the pair blaming Bob for the ‘mistake.’

Bob got the blame (Credit: ITV)

With Liv panicking, Sandra told her to keep it a secret and not tell anyone that she’d had the alcohol.

But Sandra told Vinny what had happened, asking him to not let Liv know she was the one who told him.

When Vinny returned home, he told Liv he knew what happened and agreed to support her.

Later Vinny started looking at support groups to help Liv with her drinking which caused the pair to row.

Confronting Liv, Vinny questioned why she didn’t spit out the drink.

He also accused her of trying to keep what happened a secret, but Liv said she was going to tell him, however he already knew.

Liv ensured him that she didn’t want to drink, but said his behaviour would make her want to.

With Vinny accusing Liv of having a problem, Liv yelled: “The problem is standing right in front of me.”

When Sandra came in the couple stopped yelling at each other.

But Liv told her husband: “Maybe everybody was right, this was never going to work, we’re both in denial, aren’t we?” before heading off.

Are the cracks starting to show for Liv and Vinny?

Vinny thinks Liv is drinking again (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Liv and Vinny?

Mandy is alarmed when she learns Liv has had alcohol, but she doesn’t do well at hiding her worry.

Meanwhile Sandra tries to fuel Liv’s insecurity surrounding her alcoholism.

As she tries to make things worse, Sandra suggests a last minute trip abroad. What will Liv do?

Sandra’s desperate to split the couple up and run off with Liv’s money.

She needs to get Liv on side and has proved that she will do anything to get closer to her daughter’s cash.

Her plan seems to be working, with Liv questioning her marriage with Vinny.

However, with Aaron set to come back next month for the show’s 50th anniversary, can he protect his sister’s marriage before Sandra destroys it?

Or will Sandra succeed in splitting them up?

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Will Sandra break Liv and Vinny up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!