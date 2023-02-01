In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (January 31), Will was furious with Kim Tate as she gave Sam and Lydia their jobs back.

Will felt like Kim wasn’t being supportive of him.

However, now fans are begging for the couple to split up after Will’s horrible treatment of Sam.

Will wanted Kim’s support (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim Tate in Will’s firing line

Viewers will know that Will recently accused Sam of stealing his watch.

The Dingles had been struggling financially so when Will’s watch went missing he immediately pointed the finger at Sam.

Sam promised that he didn’t take the watch but Kim saw no other option but to fire him.

Lydia stood by Sam and quit her job.

Later on, Will threatened Sam and told him to give the watch back.

All of this was soon deemed to be irrational as Nicky later found Baby Thomas playing with Will’s watch.

Last night, Kim felt awful and gave Sam and Lydia their jobs back, along with a pay rise.

Will found out and confronted Kim, furious that she had reinstated them.

He felt as if Kim wasn’t being supportive of him.

Kim ignored his complaints and got back to business.

Fans begged Kim to see sense (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think that Kim should split from Will

Emmerdale fans have had enough of Will’s accusations, noting that this isn’t the first time that Will has acted irrationally.

He not long accused Kim of having something to do with Harriet’s death.

Now fans are begging Kim to split up from Will, suggesting that she deserves better.

One fan wrote: “Will is so vile to Kim. She should bin him off.”

Will is so vile to Kim 😡😡😡 she should bin him off. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanTheSoapking) January 31, 2023

#emmerdale. Will is really getting on my nerves now. Who does he think he is. Kim should never have married him. — Princess of Darkness 🇬🇧🇯🇲 (@DonnaCarroll49) January 31, 2023

Oh I do not like Will. He's got form for accusing people. He accused Kim of killing Harriet and still had a watch out of it. Time he went #Emmerdale — Pam (@pam_debeauvoir) January 31, 2023

Another viewer commented: “Will is really getting on my nerves now. Who does he think he is? Kim should never have married him.”

A third fan tweeted: “Oh I do not like Will. He’s got form for accusing people. He accused Kim of killing Harriet and still had a watch out of it. Time he went.”

Do you think that Kim and Will will split up?

Is time running out for Kim and Will? (Credit: ITV)

Will they split?

Kim and Will’s marriage has got off to a rather rocky start.

Will’s temper has often caused him to clash with his wife.

With Will feeling as though Kim isn’t on his side, and with a certain Caleb hanging around Home Farm, could the pressure become too much for the couple?

Will Kim and Will split up?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Do you want Kim and Will to split up? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!