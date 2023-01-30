Will looks angry on Emmerdale - inset, Sam seems upset and confused (Credit: ITV/Composite: Entertainment Daily)
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Will violently clashes with Sam

Will's temper boils over

By Joel Harley

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (January 30) have revealed that, as Will Taylor’s feud with Sam Dingle continues, the pair violently clash.

Will suspects Sam of stealing his watch, which went missing in last week’s episodes.

As Sam continues to deny stealing the watch, Will’s mood worsens.

What will a furious Will do to Sam?

And, in other Emmerdale spoilers tonight, a revelation from Nicky leaves Kim frustrated and upset.

Elsewhere, Arthur realises that he has an ally when Marshall steps to his defence against school bullies.

What does this development mean for the boys’ relationship?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight below.

Angry Will grabs Sam and snarls in his face on Emmerdale
Furious Will gets up close and personal with Sam (Credit: ITV)

Will and Sam clash over the missing watch

Outside the Woolpack, Will confronts Sam over his missing watch.

He quickly grows frustrated by Sam’s denials, and an argument ensues.

As things heat up between the pair, an angry Will begins to get violent with Sam.

Caleb steps in to separate the fight and warn Will off.

Caleb’s unexpected defence leaves Sam stunned.

But does Caleb have an ulterior motive?

Sam, Caleb, Will and Nicky talk outside the Woolpack with a few beers on Emmerdale
Sam is touched when Caleb defends him against bullying Will (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Nicky reveals the truth

Later, at Home Farm, Will is horrified when nanny Nicky reveals that baby Thomas has been playing with the watch.

When she finds out, Kim is frustrated to realise that she’s fallen out with Lydia over nothing.

Has Will’s feud with Sam burned all their bridges?

Can he bring himself to apologise?

Arthur smiling hopefully on Emmerdale
Arthur realises that he has an ally in Marshall (Credit: ITV)

Marshall steps up in defence of Arthur

Elsewhere, Marshall steps up to defend Arthur from a school bully, while Nicola and April look on.

In the wake of Marshall’s actions, the two boys share a moment.

Arthur realises that Marshall really is on his side.

Will Marshall’s defence of Arthur lead to something more between the boys?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale - Harriet and Will Passionately Kiss

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7:30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

