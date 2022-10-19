Kim Will Emmerdale
Emmerdale: Will leaves fans disgusted as he says most awful thing imaginable to new wife Kim

Kim tried to save Harriet

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were left disgusted by Will Taylor after his incredibly cruel treatment of his new wife Kim Tate.

In Monday night’s Emmerdale episode (October 17) it was revealed that Harriet Finch died during the storm.

Kim was there when Harriet died and despite their feud, she tried to help her.

However when Kim’s new husband Will, who use to be engaged to Harriet, found out about her death, he accused Kim of killing Harriet and wished she died instead.

Harriet went out to look for Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Harriet

Last week Will prepared to marry Emmerdale legend Kim, however his ex Harriet kept trying to convince him that marrying Kim was a mistake.

In Sunday’s episode (October 16) Kim warned Harriet to back off saying Will no longer loved her.

Kim and Will’s wedding ceremony went ahead, but soon a storm hit the village.

Meanwhile pregnant 16-year-old Amelia went out to meet her boyfriend Noah for a picnic.

But the wind knocked her over sending her into early labour.

When Dan found out that Amelia was out in the storm, his girlfriend Harriet went out looking for Amelia.

At Home Farm, Kim also found out about Amelia and went out on her horse to look for her.

Harriet took a quad bike but ended up coming off while swerving to avoid a falling tree.

Harriet died (Credit: ITV)

She fell down into a ravine and the quad bike soon followed, leaving her trapped.

Soon Kim came along and found Harriet.

She managed to free her from the quad bike.

However the quad bike exploded sending Kim flying.

She hit her head on a rock and it looked like she could be in danger.

But in Monday’s episode Kim woke up and discovered Harriet was dead.

Unable to do anything, she rode back to Home Farm and broke the news to Will, Dawn and Billy that Harriet was dead.

They were devastated, but Will seems to think Kim has something to do with Harriet’s death.

Kim was knocked unconscious but when she woke up Harriet was dead (Credit: ITV)

Fans disgusted by Will as he says most awful thing imaginable to new wife Kim

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 19) Will started to question if Kim actually did anything to try and help Harriet.

Later Will said to Kim: “It’s funny, isn’t it? The minute you get a ring on your finger, Harriet dies. And you happen to be the only person around when she does.”

Kim promised there was nothing she could have done to save Harriet and she was sorry to all of them for her loss.

Will blamed Kim for Harriet’s death (Credit: ITV)

Will then told Kim: “Why did it have to be her that died?”

Kim left the room as Dawn went to comfort her dad.

He told Dawn: “I loved her you know? I really loved her. And now she’s gone.”

Hearing this Kim broke down in tears and fans were completely disgusted by Will.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

