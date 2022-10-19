Emmerdale fans were left disgusted by Will Taylor after his incredibly cruel treatment of his new wife Kim Tate.

In Monday night’s Emmerdale episode (October 17) it was revealed that Harriet Finch died during the storm.

Kim was there when Harriet died and despite their feud, she tried to help her.

However when Kim’s new husband Will, who use to be engaged to Harriet, found out about her death, he accused Kim of killing Harriet and wished she died instead.

Harriet went out to look for Amelia (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Kim and Harriet

Last week Will prepared to marry Emmerdale legend Kim, however his ex Harriet kept trying to convince him that marrying Kim was a mistake.

In Sunday’s episode (October 16) Kim warned Harriet to back off saying Will no longer loved her.

Kim and Will’s wedding ceremony went ahead, but soon a storm hit the village.

Meanwhile pregnant 16-year-old Amelia went out to meet her boyfriend Noah for a picnic.

But the wind knocked her over sending her into early labour.

When Dan found out that Amelia was out in the storm, his girlfriend Harriet went out looking for Amelia.

At Home Farm, Kim also found out about Amelia and went out on her horse to look for her.

Harriet took a quad bike but ended up coming off while swerving to avoid a falling tree.

Harriet died (Credit: ITV)

She fell down into a ravine and the quad bike soon followed, leaving her trapped.

Soon Kim came along and found Harriet.

She managed to free her from the quad bike.

However the quad bike exploded sending Kim flying.

She hit her head on a rock and it looked like she could be in danger.

But in Monday’s episode Kim woke up and discovered Harriet was dead.

Unable to do anything, she rode back to Home Farm and broke the news to Will, Dawn and Billy that Harriet was dead.

They were devastated, but Will seems to think Kim has something to do with Harriet’s death.

Kim was knocked unconscious but when she woke up Harriet was dead (Credit: ITV)

Fans disgusted by Will as he says most awful thing imaginable to new wife Kim

In last night’s episode (Tuesday, October 19) Will started to question if Kim actually did anything to try and help Harriet.

Later Will said to Kim: “It’s funny, isn’t it? The minute you get a ring on your finger, Harriet dies. And you happen to be the only person around when she does.”

Kim promised there was nothing she could have done to save Harriet and she was sorry to all of them for her loss.

Will blamed Kim for Harriet’s death (Credit: ITV)

Will then told Kim: “Why did it have to be her that died?”

Kim left the room as Dawn went to comfort her dad.

He told Dawn: “I loved her you know? I really loved her. And now she’s gone.”

Hearing this Kim broke down in tears and fans were completely disgusted by Will.

What if it was the other way round & Harriet had risked her life tryna save Kim only to get totally knocked out for her efforts & Kim still died. Would Will of been happier then? Him & Harriet had plenty of chances & he chose Kim. What he said was VILE, she's his Wife #Emmerdale — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) October 19, 2022

No he did not say that!!! Will just wished Kim had died. 😳 He waited until after he married Kim to admit he loved Harriet. #Emmerdale — BovaryCee ♋️🌻🙋🏾‍♀️ DS⚽️⚽️ (@BovaryCee) October 18, 2022

Oh shut up Will 😡😡 blaming Kim when she tried to save Harriet. #Emmerdale — Ryan Glendenning (@RyanGSoapKing11) October 18, 2022

just caught up on the lastest ED i know will is grieving but there was no need for that poor kim #emmerdale 💔 — Gemma Edwards (@gemmaedwards91) October 18, 2022

Will is way out of order the way he is going on with Kim and if I was Kim I would tell him do get out and I’d never forgive him for some of the awful things he has said to her, he didn’t want Harriet he loved Kim so why be so nasty #emmerdale — Claire wildsmith (@clairethehair36) October 18, 2022

I feel bad for Kim she finally finds happiness and this is how will treats her #Emmerdale — Michelle💕 #11YearsOfLittleMix (@mishybabez_) October 18, 2022

WILL YOU DISGUSTING RAT!! POOR KIM! #emmerdale — lockie 🎃🏳️‍⚧️ peri lomax's lawyer (@KINGVILLANELLE) October 18, 2022

What do you think?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

