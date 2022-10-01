Fans of ITV soap Emmerdale are targeting Mack’s one-night stand – and are convinced she’s pregnant.
Viewers know that Mackenzie Boyd cheated on Charity Dingle after the couple went through a traumatic few weeks.
Charity and Mack hit the rocks on ITV soap Emmerdale
First Charity discovered she was pregnant – and kept it a secret from her partner.
Then she planned to have a secret termination, but ended up confessing to him.
Surprisingly Mackenzie was overjoyed and revealed his dreams to become a father.
He was so sincere that it saw Charity change her mind and the couple planned for their future arrival.
However, tragedy struck when Charity suffered a miscarriage, with Mack left utterly devastated.
He was keen to try for another baby again, but Charity wasn’t – and the pair hit the rocks.
And in a typical soap move, Mack completely overreacted and cheated on the woman he claims to love with a mystery villager.
Mack’s one-night stand to be revealed
The identity of the person he cheated with has been kept a closely guarded secret.
Considering what Mackenzie and Charity have just been through together, I’m just hoping the writers don’t turn the one night stand into a pregnancy.
However, Emmerdale fans are sure they know who it is – ahead of the actual reveal next week.
And they are convinced that there will be a pregnancy bombshell coming.
Emmerdale fans convinced pregnancy bombshell on the way
Writing online, one fan said: “Considering what Mackenzie and Charity have just been through together, I’m just hoping the writers don’t turn the one night stand into a pregnancy.”
A second replied: “Of course they will, otherwise what would be the point of it even happening.”
Another replied: “Oh come off it, you must know Emmerdale by now.
“A pregnancy will be the whole point of this story, as others have said. I know what you mean though, after the upsetting story of Charity losing her baby, it does seem a bit tasteless.
Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!
“I really hope it’s not Chloe as many of us are thinking , it’s just too predictable so I hope they throw us a real curveball next week when we find out who it is!”
A fourth said: “If it ends up being Chloe she will give birth and then probably be killed off the next year or something lol.”
So who do you think Mack’s one-night mistake is? Will Charity find out? And what will happen if she’s pregnant following Charity’s miscarriage?
Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.
Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!