Emmerdale: ITV viewers target Mack’s one night stand and predict she’s pregnant

Fans are convinced there's a huge twist coming

By Oliver Lockhart

Fans of ITV soap Emmerdale are targeting Mack’s one-night stand – and are convinced she’s pregnant.

Viewers know that Mackenzie Boyd cheated on Charity Dingle after the couple went through a traumatic few weeks.

Emmerdale Mack looking dangerous
Emmerdale fans have worked out a pregnancy twist in Mack’s cheating plot (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack hit the rocks on ITV soap Emmerdale

First Charity discovered she was pregnant – and kept it a secret from her partner.

Then she planned to have a secret termination, but ended up confessing to him.

Surprisingly Mackenzie was overjoyed and revealed his dreams to become a father.

He was so sincere that it saw Charity change her mind and the couple planned for their future arrival.

However, tragedy struck when Charity suffered a miscarriage, with Mack left utterly devastated.

He was keen to try for another baby again, but Charity wasn’t – and the pair hit the rocks.

And in a typical soap move, Mack completely overreacted and cheated on the woman he claims to love with a mystery villager.

Mack’s one-night stand to be revealed

The identity of the person he cheated with has been kept a closely guarded secret.

Considering what Mackenzie and Charity have just been through together, I’m just hoping the writers don’t turn the one night stand into a pregnancy.

However, Emmerdale fans are sure they know who it is – ahead of the actual reveal next week.

And they are convinced that there will be a pregnancy bombshell coming.

Chloe looking upset in Emmerdale
Is Chloe Mack’s secret lover – and is she pregnant? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans convinced pregnancy bombshell on the way

Writing online, one fan said: “Considering what Mackenzie and Charity have just been through together, I’m just hoping the writers don’t turn the one night stand into a pregnancy.”

A second replied: “Of course they will, otherwise what would be the point of it even happening.”

Another replied: “Oh come off it, you must know Emmerdale by now.

“A pregnancy will be the whole point of this story, as others have said. I know what you mean though, after the upsetting story of Charity losing her baby, it does seem a bit tasteless.

“I really hope it’s not Chloe as many of us are thinking , it’s just too predictable so I hope they throw us a real curveball next week when we find out who it is!”

A fourth said: “If it ends up being Chloe she will give birth and then probably be killed off the next year or something lol.”

So who do you think Mack’s one-night mistake is? Will Charity find out? And what will happen if she’s pregnant following Charity’s miscarriage?

