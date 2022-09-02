Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity has baby news for Mack after he cheated

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight (Friday, September 2 2022) reveal Charity has baby news for Mackenzie.

However she has no idea that he spent the night with another woman.

Meanwhile Sandra continues to try and push Gabby and Vinny together as she takes them to the Woolpack.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers.

Mack returns home (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity has something to tell Mack

Recently Charity and Mack were devastated to learn that Charity’s pregnancy was ectopic and they would lose their baby.

In last night’s scenes (Thursday, September 1) Charity and Mack ended up getting into an argument when he suggested them trying for another baby.

She was furious and told him if he wanted a baby so badly he should scatter his seed elsewhere.

Mackenzie went off to get drunk and an upset Charity ended up opening up to Moira.

Charity realised she didn’t want to completely shut off the idea of ever having more children.

She tried call Mack, but had no idea that he was in bed with another woman.

Tonight Mackenzie returns home after spending the night with another woman.

He speaks to Charity and is surprised when she tells him she isn’t ruling out them having a baby in the future.

The two are reunited but a dark cloud is looming over Mack.

Sandra takes Vinny and Liv to the pub (Credit: ITV)

Sandra tries to push Vinny and Gabby together

Tonight Sandra attempts to get Vinny and Gabby drunk as she takes them for a drink in the pub.

As Sandra goes into detail about her love life, Vinny is left feeling embarrassed.

Sandra feigns ignorance towards Liv‘s asexuality and continues to push her agenda, hoping that Vinny will crack.

Bernice tells Harriet what she thinks (Credit: ITV)

Harriet opens up to Bernice about Dan

Harriet opens up to Bernice, revealing Dan has expressed romantic interest.

When Bernice says she could do a lot worse than Dan, Harriet starts to see him in a new light.

