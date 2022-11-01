Emmerdale: Has Cain killed before? All his ‘victims’ and what happened to them

Emmerdale character Cain Dingle appears to have killed Al Chapman, but has Cain killed before?

Cain Dingle confronted Al Chapman after discovering he had been having an affair with Chas in last night’s episode (Monday, October 31).

Cain pointed a gun at Al but admitted the gun was only to get his attention.

As the two men started to fight, they both reached for the gun. However it was Al Chapman who ended up dead.

Cain confronted Al over his affair with Chas (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Cain kill Al?

In last night’s Emmerdale episode Cain discovered Chas’s secret phone and found messages proving she had been having an affair.

When he rang the unknown number, he realised it was Al who Chas had been cheating on Paddy with.

Cain tricked Al into meeting and confronted him with a shotgun.

However he put the gun to the side and prepared to fight him.

As the two men began hitting each other, they both reached for the gun.

Outside the barn a gunshot could be heard.

In tonight’s episode (Tuesday, November 1) it was revealed that Al had been shot and killed.

Meanwhile Kerry and Chloe heard the gunshot.

When Kerry saw Al’s car was parked next to the barn, she went to investigate.

As she walked in, she discovered Cain stood by Al’s dead body.

It looks like Cain has turned killer. But has he killed before?

Al was the one who was shot (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Has Cain Dingle killed before?

Jimmy King previously owned the King’s River development, which was being built in 2006.

He was furious when he discovered his ex-wife Sadie was engaged to his brother Matthew.

Matthew and Sadie wanted to destroy Jimmy, and paid Cain to bulldoze the show home at King’s River, causing all sorts of damage.

Jimmy was determined to open the show home on time, despite the problems, so he patched up the damage, intending to have it properly repaired after the launch.

But on the day of the launch in July 2006, Donna Windsor and Dawn Woods went to view the show home.

Jimmy’s dodgy work came back to haunt him when the house exploded.

The explosion killed three people, including Dawn.

Jimmy always blamed himself for Dawn’s death, but could Cain also be to blame?

Cain thought he killed Joe (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Did Cain kill Joe Tate?

Cain has lashed out many times when angry.

He previously attacked his own dad Zak and left him for dead, however Zak survived.

But even Cain thought he went too far after he attacked Joe Tate.

Joe Tate was going to marry Cain’s daughter Debbie but ended up jilting her at the altar.

Joe needed to get away from the village as his step grandmother Kim wanted him dead.

Cain came after Joe and hit him, causing him to fall and hit his head on a rock.

Cain believed he had killed Joe.

But as it turned out, Joe wasn’t dead and had actually fled the village with the help of Graham Foster.

Cain was enraged when he discovered Moira and Nate were having an affair (Credit: ITV)

Nate and Moira’s affair

A couple of years ago, Cain discovered Nate Robinson had been having an affair with his wife Moira.

He took Nate and Moira out on a boat where he confronted them both.

Nate and Cain got into a fight which led Nate revealing he was Cain’s son and he had an affair with Moira to get revenge on Cain abandoning him and his mum.

However Cain had no idea that Nate’s mum (his ex-girlfriend) Cara had his baby.

As the fight continued paraffin on the boat caused an explosion.

It looked like Nate didn’t make it, however he did survive. Over time Cain forgave Nate and they have built a good relationship.

