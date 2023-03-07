Emmerdale fans ‘work out’ shock Meena return

Last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Monday March 6, 2023), saw Rishi worry as he believed that an intruder was in his house.

As Rishi felt that someone was in his house, he quickly made an excuse to get out of it.

But, now, Emmerdale fans have linked these scenes to a possible shock Meena return.

Rishi got a fright (Credit: ITV)

Rishi had an intruder in his house

Last night, Rishi explained to Jai that something felt different about his house.

After Rishi repeated his concerns several times, Jai just brushed them off.

Later on, as he was left alone in the house, Rishi started to worry.

He thought that somebody was in his house.

Calling up Jai, he asked whether he could meet him at the pub.

Using the pub as an excuse to get out of his house, Rishi rushed out of the door.

Looking back at the house, his bedroom curtains moved upstairs.

It appeared as though there was an intruder in the house.

Now, fans have ‘worked out’ who is hiding in Rishi’s house.

Could Meena be back? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans think Meena is the intruder

Serial killer Meena is currently serving time in prison for the murders of Leanna, Ben and Andrea.

Or so we think!

Now, Emmerdale fans have ‘worked out’ a shock Meena return as they predict that Meena is the intruder in Rishi’s house.

One Emmerdale fan asked: “Who else thinks Meena’s escaped prison and is lurking in Rishi’s house?”

Who else thinks Meena's escaped Prison and lurking in Rishi's house? @emmerdale #Emmerdale — Mitchell Hurd (@mitchell_hurd) March 6, 2023

Who is in Rishi’s house? Has Meena escaped from prison and holed up in there? 🥴#Emmerdale — Michelle Jones (@MeeshyJay) March 6, 2023

I would love for Rishi’s intruder to be the one and only Meena!! Oh that would be brilliant but it’s not gonna happen 😔 ALTHOUGH If I was to guess I’d probably say Marshall (hiding from his dad who kicked him out maybe) 🤷🏼‍♂️ Still want Meena back tho 😝 #Emmerdale — Twelly Watcher (@TwellyWatcher) March 6, 2023

Another fan commented: “Who is in Rishi’s house? Has Meena escaped prison and is holed up in there?”

A third viewer wrote: “I would love for Rishi’s intruder to be the one and only Meena!! Oh that would be brilliant but it’s not gonna happen. ALTHOUGH if I was to guess I’d probably say Marshall (hiding from his dad who kicked him out maybe?) Still want Meena back though.”

What do you think?

Who is in Rishi’s house? (Credit: ITV)

Who is in Rishi’s house?

Tonight (Tuesday March 7, 2023), Rishi is desperate to catch the intruder who has been eating his crisps.

However, when he confides in Jai, Jai doesn’t believe him.

As Rishi can’t find the intruder, Jai reckons that Rishi’s just lonely.

But, who is in Rishi’s house?

Could Meena be hiding there?

Or, could it be someone else?

