Last night in Emmerdale (Monday, July 10), Dan was taken in for more questioning over his assault on Lloyd.

He was then charged with GBH whilst the police couldn’t find any evidence for Lloyd’s stalking.

Emmerdale fans have now spotted a huge plot hole as Dan was charged with GBH.

Dan was charged with GBH (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Dan charged with GBH

Last night, Dan was taken in for more questioning by the police as Amelia broke down outside. At the station, the police encouraged Dan to tell the truth, revealing that they couldn’t find any evidence that Lloyd had done anything illegal.

They had, however, found a voice message Dan had left to Lloyd, threatening him. They also told Dan that his run in with Julie at the hospital hadn’t done him any favours.

With Dan unable to defend himself, the police then charged him with GBH.

Once Dan had returned to the village, he failed to tell Amelia about his charges.

Amelia hasn’t been questioned (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans spot huge plot hole with Dan’s case

Emmerdale fans have spotted a huge plot hole with Dan’s case. They have noted that Amelia hasn’t been questioned by the police over Lloyd’s stalking which could help Dan.

The police also haven’t looked at the messages from Lloyd on Amelia’s phone which would act as evidence.

One fan wrote: “You’d think they would interview Amelia. But that would be too convenient.”

You'd think they would interview Amelia. But that would be too convenient #Emmerdale — Jamie Summers TV (@JamieSummersTV) July 10, 2023

#emmerdale

Have these stupid coppers even interviewed Amelia yet?? 🙄🙄 — Labona ☥ (@Labona36759024) July 10, 2023

Sorry but wouldn't his messages still be on Amelia's social inboxes? #Emmerdale — S〽️iley (@NerradSelims_91) July 10, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “Have these stupid coppers even interviewed Amelia yet??”

A third person asked: “Sorry but wouldn’t his messages still be on Amelia’s social inboxes?”

Dan risks going to prison (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Will Dan go to prison?

Dan’s just been charged for GBH, and the police don’t believe that Lloyd was stalking Amelia.

Things aren’t looking promising for Dan. But, will he end up going to prison? Will the police speak to Amelia and find evidence against Lloyd to help Dan’s case?

