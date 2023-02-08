Emmerdale fans slam Chas as soap tries to redeem her: ‘Paddy deserves more respect’

In last night’s episode of Emmerdale (Tuesday February 7, 2023), Chas was seen flirting with Kev the drayman before lashing out at Paddy.

She tried to paint herself as the victim.

Now, Emmerdale fans have slammed Chas as the soap tries to redeem her.

Chas took things out on Paddy (Credit: ITV)

Chas lashed out at Paddy after flirting with a ‘new man’

Last night, Chas overheard Paddy talking about being single again.

She mistakenly thought that he was bragging about being single and decided to flirt with Kev the drayman whilst working behind the bar.

Paddy looked on, watching her flirt in front of him.

As Paddy walked out of the Woolpack, Chas followed him.

Outside of the pub, Chas lashed out at Paddy, painting herself as a victim.

She told Paddy that she was just engaging in banter with Kev but Paddy didn’t see it that way.

When Paddy explained that she was humiliating him, Chas said that he didn’t have any right to control who she spoke to.

She also reminded him that it was his choice to keep living with her, he didn’t have to.

Chas tried to make Paddy seem like the bad guy (Credit: ITV)

Fans slam Chas as she tries to paint herself as the victim

After watching the soap try to redeem Chas and paint Paddy as the bad guy, Emmerdale fans have slammed Chas.

They’ve noted that Chas’ attempt to turn the tables was never going to sit well with them.

One fan commented: “Stop trying to make us feel for Chas she will always be a vile character with zero redeeming features – not once has Paddy “controlled her.”

Stop trying to make us feel for Chas she will always be a vile character with zero redeeming features – not once has Paddy "controlled her" #Emmerdale — Owen (@itzzzo_) February 7, 2023

I think the full-on flirting Chas was engaging in was a bit more than "banter" – even for a barmaid. Paddy deserves more respect #emmerdale — JeanieThePixieNurse (@JeanieThePixie) February 7, 2023

Literally 5 minutes ago Chas was practically begging Paddy for yet another second chance. Saying maybe one day when the dust settles… & now she's full or flirting right in front of his face. No consideration at all. Living her life like nothing even happened really? #Emmerdale — GrianneDoherty33 (@griannedoherty3) February 7, 2023

Another Emmerdale viewer tweeted: “I think the full-on flirting Chas was engaging in was a bit more than “banter” – even for a barmaid. Paddy deserves more respect.”

A third fan noted: “Literally five minutes ago Chas was practically begging Paddy for yet another second chance. Saying maybe one day when the dust settles… and now she’s full on flirting right in front of his face. No consideration at all. Living her life like nothing even happened really?”

Was Chas wrong to flirt with Kev?

Was Chas in the wrong? (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Was Chas in the wrong?

Chas told Paddy that she could flirt with who she liked now that they were not longer together.

However, flirting in front of Paddy so soon after destroying his life was bound to sting Paddy.

Of course, Chas has every right to move on, and so does Paddy.

But, was Chas in the wrong?

Should she have stopped with the flirting when Paddy was around?

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Was Chas in the wrong to flirt with Kev? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!