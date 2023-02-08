Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Mandy and Paddy sleep together, but heartbreak looms

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday February 8, 2023), Mandy and Paddy sleep together but heartbreak looms.

As the pair reconnect, Paddy’s mental health declines.

Can Mandy support Paddy in Emmerdale spoilers tonight?

Mandy and Paddy sleep together

Last night, Mandy tried to be there for Paddy after seeing that he was upset after an altercation with Chas.

Paddy, however, was not in the mood for company and wound his car window up, prompting Mandy to leave him alone.

Tonight, Paddy tries to avoid Mandy but ends up in conversation with her.

He opens up to her and tells her how lost he feels knowing that he can’t go back to the way things were with Chas.

Mandy comforts Paddy and she admits that she’s able to relate to how he’s feeling.

She’s also wrestling with loving someone who she’s no longer with, giving Paddy food for thought.

Later on, the pair crack open a bottle of wine and enjoy reconnecting over nostalgic music .

Both drunk, Mandy makes a move on Paddy.

However, heartbreak is just around the corner as Paddy starts to move further into a state of depression after his split from Chas.

Can Mandy support Paddy and be the rock he so desperately needs?

Emmerdale spoilers: Mack masks his guilt

Last night (Tuesday February 7, 2023), Charity and Mack had a meeting with Charles to start arranging a date for their wedding.

However, afterwards, whilst Charity sang Mack’s praises, Mack couldn’t help but feel guilty.

He didn’t feel like he deserved the compliments that Charity was paying him.

Tonight, Mack tries to join in with Charity’s happy banter however he shake the feeling of guilt weighing him down.

Trying to paint a smile on his face for Charity’s sake, Mack wrestles with his thoughts.

Can Mack hide his baby secret for much longer?

Will the truth slip out?

