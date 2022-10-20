Emmerdale fans think the Dingle family could be rocked by another shock death in the ITV soap’s 50th anniversary week.

The family are already reeling from losing Faith last week.

And last night (Wednesday, October 19), Liv died after being crushed by a caravan sent flying in the storm.

But could the Dingles lose another family member in this week’s Emmerdale?

Nate and Sam were caught up in the cow stampede (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans predict another tragic death for the Dingle family

All this and poor Sam is in hospital after being impaled whilst running from a stampeding herd of cows.

But viewers think the Dingles have another shock death coming.

And they seem to think that Nate could be in danger.

Nate was also caught up in the stampede and saved Sam’s life by thinking quickly and cutting him free.

He had previously been caught under the hooves of the cows – and was then seen in hospital helping Sam.

But viewers thinking that Sam could be a red herring while Nate has been more seriously injured.

Fans think Nate could be in danger (Credit: ITV)

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “I think Nate is going to die (possibly from internal injuries).”

Another agreed, wondering: “Are the deaths finished now, hoping Sam ok and that Nate don’t have internal bleeding.”

A third wrote: “I think Nate might [die] coz he’s not getting checked.”

And another said: “Theory think Nate will die saving Sam with him having broken ribs wonder if his lung puncture or got internal bleeding.”

Could Nate be yet another victim of the storm that ripped through the village?

Emmerdale: Harriet and Liv die in the storm

As well as Liv, Harriet Finch also died in the carnage.

She was out on her quad bike looking for missing Amelia when she smashed into a tree.

Kim Tate found her love rival in a bad way and tried to pull her to safety.

But disaster struck again, along with lightning, which caused the bike to explode and knocking Kim to the ground, unconscious.

Will Sam be okay? (Credit: ITV)

When she came round, she was devastated to find Harriet had died.

Meanwhile, Liv and Vinny were heading from The Mill to the Woolpack to look after little Eve when they were caught up in the chaos.

A caravan was sent flying across the village, hitting Liv and pinning her to the wall.

Her family, including Vinny, Aaron and Paddy, were heartbroken when paramedics said there was nothing they could do to save her.

Do you think there will be more deaths in this week’s Emmerdale?

